KVB Futures Marks Its First Anniversary with Heartfelt CSR Initiative, Sharing Joy This Easter Season

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its first anniversary, KVB Futures celebrates a year of growth and milestones by hosting its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative under the #BetterTogether vision at Yayasan Pondok Kasih Mandiri, Jakarta. Held in conjunction with Easter, the initiative reflects the company's commitment to creating meaningful connections with the community through activities such as Easter egg colouring, a communal meal, and a donation handover to the foundation's children.

KVB Futures Anniversary #BetterTogether

The event was attended by President Director Tonny Fong, alongside the Compliance Director and KVB staff, highlighting KVB Futures' commitment at the leadership level to actively contribute to social impact initiatives and community development.

"At KVB Futures, we believe that meaningful impact begins with care. This initiative reflects our responsibility to support and give back to the community, and we hope to continue creating a positive and lasting difference through our actions."

Tonny Fong, President Director of KVB Futures.

In celebration of this first anniversary milestone, KVB Futures also introduces its Loyalty Program as a form of appreciation for its loyal clients. The program is designed to reward clients for their continuous trading activities, where each transaction contributes to earning exclusive rewards. Through this initiative, clients are encouraged to grow together with KVB Futures while enjoying additional benefits beyond the trading experience. Rewards offered under the program range from international travel, motorcycles, gold, iPhones, to vouchers reflecting the company's commitment to delivering tangible value to its clients.

Beyond business growth, this initiative marks the beginning of KVB Futures' long-term commitment to community engagement and sustainable impact. The company aims to continue developing meaningful programs that not only strengthen relationships with the community but also reinforce its position as a trusted, responsible, and people-first brokerage in Indonesia.

About KVB Futures

PT KVB Futures is a fully regulated brokerage under BAPPEBTI, operating in accordance with applicable regulations of OJK and Bank Indonesia (BI), and is ISO-certified to ensure high standards of security and operational excellence.

KVB Futures offers multi-asset trading services, including foreign exchange, gold, silver, oil, global stock indices, and US stock CFDs. With its KVB app at the core, KVB Futures combines innovative technology and a client-first approach to deliver a seamless, reliable, and competitive trading experience in Indonesia.

KVB Futures Contact

+62 851-1701-0756 | [email protected]

SOURCE KVB Futures