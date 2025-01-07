KYUHYUN's riveting Kaohsiung concert sparks anticipation for upcoming shows of his 'COLORS' Asia tour

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KYUHYUN's Kaohsiung concert on Jan. 4 ― marking the first overseas show of his "COLORS" Asia tour ― ended with a bang, building high anticipation for his upcoming performances in other cities.

Singer KYUHYUN / Courtesy of Antenna

KYUHYUN, represented by Antenna, held the concert at the Kaohsiung Music Center in southern Taiwan as part of his ongoing tour, which kicked off in Seoul last month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his solo debut. KYUHYUN's enchanting Kaohsiung concert triggered excitement over his next shows, which will take place in Hong Kong (Jan. 25) and Jakarta (Feb. 8). Tickets for these shows are currently available for sale, while sales for the Taipei concert are set to begin on Jan. 11. KYUHYUN will then make his way to Yokohama (March 5-6), Bangkok (March 15) and Macau (March 22), with the tour concluding in Manila (Apr. 5).

In Kaohsiung, he opened the show with his January release, "Restart," before taking the stage with "Together" and "Journey" ― tracks from his first full-length album, "COLORS." The highlight of Sunday's extravaganza was his cover of locally popular songs, including "Unbreakable Love" and "你好不好?" by Eric Chou, "Miss You 3000" by 831 and "那些年" by Zhang Li Yin. By singing in Chinese, KYUHYUN not only gave a local touch to his show, but also deepened his interaction with the fans there.

He then serenaded the audience with a string of songs that had been featured as soundtracks for various dramas, as well as Christmas carols and fan-favorite ballads. The youngest member of K-pop boy group Super Junior also commanded the stage with his team's mega-hits, showcasing his remarkable performing skills. In response, his fans sang his debut solo track, "At Gwanghwamun" in Chinese as a special event, creating an unforgettable moment for him.

The Kaohsiung concert was a colorful presentation of KYUHYUN's ever-evolving musical palette, which incorporates diverse music genres ranging from ballads to dance to pop. It also chronicled KYUHYUN's 10-year musical journey, with the artist mesmerizing his audience with both old and new tunes. By singing a range of songs from "At Gwanghwamun" to "Unending Days" ― the lead track of the "COLORS" album ― KYUHYUN demonstrated his prism-like musical universe and expansive musical spectrum.

SOURCE Antenna