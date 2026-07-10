Lance Y. Gokongwei Joins PhilWeb Board of Directors, strengthening tech-driven growth strategy

MANILA, Philippines, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Listed PhilWeb Corporation ("PhilWeb" or the "Company", PSE: WEB) has announced that prominent business leader Lance Y. Gokongwei has officially joined the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to join PhilWeb as a Board Director at an important stage in the Company's development. Technology infrastructure, operational intelligence, compliance systems, and scalable digital platforms are becoming increasingly important across regulated digital ecosystems. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team as PhilWeb continues building long-term infrastructure, technology capabilities, and operational scale," Director Gokongwei said.

The appointment follows Mr. Gokongwei's recent strategic investment of P2.03 billion in PhilWeb. As newly elected Director, Mr. Gokongwei will provide strategic oversight and governance leadership as PhilWeb continues expanding its long-term infrastructure, technology, and AI-enabled operational roadmap.

"We are honored to welcome Lance Gokongwei as a Board Director of PhilWeb. His experience in institutional leadership, long-term strategic planning, and capital allocation will be invaluable as the Company continues its next phase of growth and transformation," Edgar Brian K. Ng, PhilWeb's President, said.

PhilWeb has been strengthening its position as a provider of digital infrastructure, operational systems, compliance technology, and platform solutions supporting licensed operators and regulated digital entertainment ecosystems in the Philippines.

The Company's ongoing initiatives include investments in AI-enabled operational systems, compliance and risk management infrastructure, platform intelligence and analytics, operational automation, and scalable digital infrastructure

"PhilWeb is entering a new stage of operational scale, governance strengthening, and technology-driven expansion. We believe this appointment further reinforces the Company's long-term direction and institutional development," Ng added.

The Company emphasized that the appointment reflects PhilWeb's ongoing commitment to strengthening governance standards, institutional capabilities, and long-term strategic execution.

About PhilWeb Corporation (PSE:WEB)

PhilWeb Corporation is a Philippine Stock Exchange-listed technology company providing digital infrastructure, operational systems, and platform technology solutions supporting regulated digital ecosystems in the Philippines.

The Company focuses on scalable infrastructure, AI-enabled operational systems, compliance technologies, and platform solutions designed to support licensed operators and long-term ecosystem growth.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kenneth Ke

Group Investment Head

PhilWeb Corporation

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

Arnel Vasquez

Media Relations Director

Rebel Marketing Philippines

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +63 917 584 3573

SOURCE PhilWeb Corporation