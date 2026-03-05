LEAD Intelligent Dry Coating Equipment Wins InterBattery Equipment Award, Marking a Historic Breakthrough

SEOUL, South Korea, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 3, at the 2026 InterBattery Innovation Awards held in Seoul, South Korea, Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. ("LEAD") was honored with the equipment award for its Dry Mixing & Coating System. LEAD was the only non-Korean company to receive an award at this year's exhibition and the first Chinese company to win the distinction since the award was established.

(PRNewsfoto/Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.)

As the bellwether of the global battery and energy storage industry, InterBattery's awards have historically been dominated by Korean companies. LEAD's recognition not only breaks this long-standing pattern but also highlights the strong global competitiveness of its dry coating technology in the high-end battery equipment sector. The system further provides a more efficient manufacturing pathway for the mass production of solid-state batteries.

According to the judging panel, LEAD's award-winning Dry Mixing & Coating System achieved breakthroughs across multiple critical performance indicators. The equipment features an integrated design that covers processes such as powder treatment, precision metering and feeding, fibrillation, film formation and lamination, and waste recycling. It effectively addresses the high energy consumption, environmental impact, and elevated costs associated with conventional wet coating processes.

In terms of technical performance, the system achieves roll gap adjustment accuracy of ±1 μm, ensuring consistent electrode surface density. It overcomes key technical bottlenecks in dry cathode coating, enabling large-scale mass production of LFP and ternary materials while remaining compatible with both conventional lithium-ion battery and all-solid-state battery production. The equipment supports electrode widths of up to 1000 mm and delivers a single-line production capacity of 5–8 GWh.

From a sustainability perspective, data shows that the system reduces energy consumption by more than 35% and lowers material and manufacturing costs by approximately 20%, aligning with the global battery industry's growing emphasis on green manufacturing and circular economy principles.

As a global leader in intelligent manufacturing for the new energy sector, LEAD is a private enterprise that has recently transitioned to an A+H dual-listing structure with its debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (stock code: 0470.HK). The company continues to maintain the dominant market share in new energy equipment manufacturing. Industry observers believe this award is more than a technological advancement in dry electrode processing. Rather, this signals that the global race in battery technology has entered a new, more competitive phase.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.