Leadde AI Launches in India: First AI Agent for Business Video Production Transforms Documents Into Professional Training Videos

SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadde AI (https://leadde.ai) today announced its entry into the Indian market with the world's first AI Agent for business video production. Unlike generic AI video generators designed for entertainment, Leadde AI helps enterprises, educational institutions, and professional organizations turn documents into controllable, auditable, and editable professional explanation videos within minutes.

Redefining Business Video Production

Leadde AI is not a tool; it is an AI Agent that manages the full process: understanding content, structuring expression, and generating videos for specific business scenarios. The platform supports one-click document-to-video conversion for PDFs, PPTs, Word files, SOPs, and training materials, while Leadde's video translation capability covers over 120 languages and accents for fast, cost-effective localization.

Built for Accuracy and Compliance

What sets Leadde AI apart from pure generative video tools is its emphasis on content control. Every script, narration, and translation can be reviewed and edited before final output, which is critical for industries such as insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance, where accuracy, brand consistency, and compliance are essential.

Early adopters have seen strong results. A global insurance group reported 90% improvement in training video production efficiency, 70% cost reduction, and a 10x increase in content scale after deploying Leadde AI.

Serving India's Growing Enterprise Sector

India's fast-growing enterprise market faces rising demand for scalable training, knowledge transfer, and multilingual communication. Leadde AI addresses these needs by turning static documents into video assets that improve comprehension and retention.

Educational institutions, healthcare providers, and enterprise learning platforms can also benefit by converting course materials and health guidelines into accurate, editable videos.

To help organizations create and manage impactful learning experiences, Leadde has partnered with [Skill Lake](www.skilllake.com), an AI-powered Learning Management System (LMS).

Through this integration, organizations can transform training documents and presentations into AI-generated video courses using Leadde, with videos synced back to Skill Lake for delivery, engagement, and progress tracking.

To explore how Leadde AI can transform your organization's video production, visit Leadde AI and discover tools like the PDF to Video Converter, AI Walkthrough Video Generator, and SaaS Explainer Video Template.

About Leadde AI

Founded in Singapore in 2025, Leadde AI is a Fortune Global 500-trusted Video Agent platform that transforms business documents into professional multilingual videos at scale.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://leadde.ai

SOURCE Leadde AI