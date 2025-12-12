Leaders Dental Strengthens Global Competitiveness With CAD/CAM-Based Digital Prosthetics Technology

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global CAD/CAM-based digital prosthetics market continues to grow rapidly, the importance of laboratories equipped with advanced automation and precision manufacturing capabilities is rising. Leaders Dental Laboratory is enhancing its competitiveness in the global digital prosthetics sector through its extensive clinical case experience and its mastery of advanced digital equipment operations.

Specializing in CAD/CAM workflows, Leaders Dental produces high-precision zirconia crowns, bridges, and implant prosthetics based on detailed tooth morphology data. The company integrates data from dental X-rays, intraoral scanners, and CBCT systems, while leveraging automated milling and 3D printing processes alongside case-specific quality control (QC) systems to deliver consistently high-quality digital restorations. Leaders Dental is also widely recognized for its reliable outcomes in complex cases, including full-mouth digital prosthetics, earning strong trust from both domestic and international clients.

To meet the growing global demand for digital prosthetics, Leaders Dental plans to further advance its production automation and AI-driven design systems. Over the next one to two years, the company aims to expand its market share in Korea's digital prosthetics sector while increasing exports to China and other Asian markets, broadening its overall business portfolio.

