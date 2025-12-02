Leaders Dental Accelerates Global Expansion With AI-CAD and 3D Printing-Based Surgical Guides

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders Dental Laboratory (branded globally as LEADERS DENTAL), a leading digital dental laboratory in Korea, is rapidly strengthening its presence in the global digital dentistry market with its flagship product, the surgical guide. Backed by recent export achievements in five countries—including the United Kingdom, Japan, and Taiwan—the company is expanding exports of its integrated digital solution packages to align with the global shift from single implant components to fully systemized workflows.

LEADERS DENTAL operates a large-scale digital manufacturing facility spanning over 300 pyeong, equipped with industrial-grade 3D printers, milling machines, and advanced digital production lines. The company has established a fully digital workflow using CT imaging and intraoral scanners for both implant prosthetics and surgical guide production, enabling exceptionally high precision.

Its surgical guides reduce reliance on the clinician's manual expertise, supporting safer and more accurate implant procedures. This innovation has earned strong praise from partners in markets such as Hong Kong and Taiwan, who regard the product as a next-generation K-digital dental solution.

Aiming to become "the central hub of the digital dentistry ecosystem," LEADERS DENTAL plans to accelerate production automation through AI-CAD design systems and advanced 3D printing technologies. A company representative stated, "Expanding our digital dental solutions overseas is more than exporting products—it is a way to introduce Korea's advanced medical technology to the world." The representative added that the company will strengthen its domestic market leadership while expanding sales in China, broader Asia, and the Middle East over the next one to two years.

SOURCE LEADERS DENTAL