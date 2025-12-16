Leaders Dental Unveils Vision to Become "The Central Hub of the Digital Dentistry Ecosystem," Accelerates AI and IoT-Driven Production Automation

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders Dental Laboratory, a leading force in Korea's digital dental technology sector, has announced a new vision to position itself as "the central hub of the digital dentistry ecosystem." To realize this vision, the company is making significant investments in AI-CAD, 3D printing, and IoT-based production automation. With the Korean implant market approaching saturation, Leaders Dental aims to secure long-term competitiveness by investing aggressively in next-generation technologies and expanding its reach beyond the domestic market into the global digital dentistry landscape.

Since its establishment, Leaders Dental has consistently invested in research and development, and these efforts are now translating into visible revenue growth. Leveraging its large-scale production infrastructure and fully digital workflow, the company manages the quality of key products—including implant prosthetics and surgical guides—through a highly structured QC process. Leaders Dental is also preparing collaborations with international partners such as SIC and Imagine USA, working to transform its domestic expertise into globally standardized digital dental systems.

A company representative stated, "Leading the transition from traditional manual fabrication to fully automated dental prosthetics production is our mission. We take pride in being an innovative company driving the future of dental technology, and we will continue to build on our spirit of technological innovation to strengthen Korea's presence in the global digital dental market."

The company plans to aggressively expand its sales network over the next one to two years, with a focus on China, broader Asia, and the Middle East.

