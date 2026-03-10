- Providing Real-Time Policy and Tech Insights for the $1 Trillion Foreign Investors

Real-time English coverage of K-industry and policy news expands information access for global readers

Expansion to global news platforms including Google News strengthens overseas reach of Korea's digital industry news

SEOUL, South Korea, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DigitalToday, a Korean technology news outlet, has officially launched an English-language news service powered by an AI-based real-time automated translation system, providing global readers with direct access to news about Korea's digital industry.

Leading Korean Tech Media DigitalToday Launches English News Service (PRNewsfoto/DigitalToday)

The service directly targets international audiences interested in Korea's IT, industry, and policy developments. It was introduced to deliver information about Korea's digital sector more quickly to overseas readers who previously faced language barriers when accessing such content. Through a system that automatically generates English versions simultaneously with article publication, global readers can now follow major developments in Korea's digital industry in real time.

DigitalToday's English news service (digitaltoday.co.kr/en) operates using an AI translation engine developed in-house by Hecto Group. English content is automatically generated at the same time Korean articles are published and distributed through global search engines and news platforms. Chinese and Japanese versions are scheduled to be introduced sequentially, with additional language expansions also under consideration.

Global interest in Korea's digital industry—including its startup ecosystem, artificial intelligence sector, semiconductor industry, and platform businesses—has grown significantly in recent years. As technology policy and industrial strategies increasingly influence global supply chains and investment flows, demand for information on Korea's digital industry trends is also rising among international investors and technology professionals.

However, there are relatively few specialized media outlets that deliver real-time English coverage of Korea's digital industry and technology policies. Through the launch of this English news service, DigitalToday aims to provide a direct information channel enabling overseas readers to understand developments in Korea's digital economy more quickly without relying on separate translation processes.

The launch also represents part of DigitalToday's broader strategy to expand into global news platforms. The outlet plans to broaden its reach to international audiences through global news platforms including Google News, as well as RSS feeds and social media channels. In an environment where news consumption is no longer limited by national borders or languages, DigitalToday is working to build a media ecosystem that connects with readers worldwide through multilingual content generated simultaneously with article production.

The initiative is also meaningful in terms of global information accessibility. Foreign investors currently hold approximately $1 trillion worth of listed securities in Korea's capital market, reflecting strong global interest. Despite this, English-language channels that allow global audiences to monitor Korea's industry and policy developments in real time have remained limited. DigitalToday aims to help global investors and industry stakeholders more easily track developments in Korea's digital sector through this English news service.

A DigitalToday official said, "This global news service goes beyond simple translation. It represents a new news distribution model that removes language barriers in real time and connects immediately with global readers. Through AI-powered translation technology, we aim to create an environment where issues related to Korea's digital industry and technology policy can be consumed simultaneously in the global market."

Meanwhile, major global media organizations are also expanding their international readership through English-based global news services. Japan's Nikkei, for example, targets global audiences through its English-language platform Nikkei Asia, while The New York Times utilizes generative AI across various areas including editorial tools, summarization systems, and content recommendations.

Through the expansion of its global multilingual services, DigitalToday aims to accelerate the global dissemination of K-digital industry content, increase international visibility of technology and policy news, and demonstrate practical applications of AI-driven news automation systems. The company plans to continue expanding as a digital news platform connecting with global readers. (End)

