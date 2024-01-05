Leading New Trends & Stimulating New Vitality, HNC Shenzhen 2023 Came to a Satisfactory Close. See You in Shanghai in 2024.

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From December 14th to 16th, 2023, the three-day "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2023" (HNC Shenzhen) came to a successful conclusion at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center.

Co-organized by CCCMHPIE and Sinoexpo Informa Markets, HNC Shenzhen set sail at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from December 14th to 16th, 2023. HNC Shenzhen was co-located with Hi & Fi Shenzhen and NEII Shenzhen, joining efforts to create "Shenzhen International Nutrition and Health Industry Fair". High-quality domestic enterprises gathered in Shenzhen exhibiting with their latest products and solutions. HNC Shenzhen has pushed to stimulate the new vitality of the development of the health industry in the Guangdong-Hongkong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

HNC Shenzhen, together with Hotelex Shenzhen, Shenzhen International Hotel and Commercial Space Expo, The Lifestyle Show Shenzhen, etc., formed the "Connexion ShenZhen", a tailor-made and comprehensive mega-exhibition to Shenzhen covering nutrition & health, hotel catering, coffee & baking, commercial space, custom upholstered furniture, and lifestyle, motivating the whole upstream and downstream industry chain.

The "Connexion ShenZhen" in 2023, which took place in 10 halls with a total area of 200,000 square meters at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, has attracted more than 100,000 domestic and oversea professional buyers from industries including health, hotel, design, furniture, etc., achieving new breakthroughs and new leaps in the economy and trade of the Greater Bay Area.

The Assembly of the Must-Buys of the Year,

Exploring New Channels into South China Market

HNC Shenzhen welcomed professionals from over 40 countries and regions including Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, as well as Malaysia, USA, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Iran etc. Leading enterprises in the health and nutrition field gathered to stun the visitors. Among these enterprises there were: Dong-E-E-Jiao, Aucrioste, ERA, Reaps, Xianlong, Wright Life, Maytai, Braveiy, Trace Element, Sciphar, FTCM, Yuwang, Thankcome, Luhua, Bright Moon, Biolink, BAK Biotech, Tianjiao Hong'an, Jiahe, Amhwa, etc.

HNC Shenzhen brought together various nutrition and health food categories such as registered blue-hat products, imported dietary supplements, tonics, inner beauty products, etc. In addition to the most popular categories in recent years like probiotics, NMN, collagen, instant bird's nest, liver protection products, eyesight improving products, puree products, and functional gummies, there were a few of home health equipment exhibiting together including massage guns, massage chairs, wearable blood glucose testing equipment, mental health instruments, etc. fascinated lots of professional visitors.

Meanwhile, tonics such as medicated diet, aweto, panax, ganoderma lucidum, dendrobium candidum and donkey-hide gelatin were displayed as typical local categories of products at the expo. Show visitors including agents, brand owners and buyers got to learn the diet therapy culture and high-quality products of southeast China market. This helps them to explore new business in the market.

Experts Discussing the Cutting-Edge Technology,

Pooling Ideas for the Future

Multiple summits, symposiums and new product launches were held during the exhibition. Focusing on the future of health industry in the Greater Bay Area, the innovative applications of health ingredients & technologies, trading policies of health care products, health food innovation, new channels of nutrition and health food, etc., the expo brought together industry associations, universities, research institutions, well-known media, and new media platforms, collaborating with internal and external industry experts, researchers, corporate executives, data analysts, university professors, and consultants, to talk about the future of the industry.

The health industry has been flourishing since China's implementation of the Healthy China strategy. Cross-border integration is an effective method to gain advantage in the fierce market competition. At the "Forum on the Innovative Applications of Health Ingredients and Technologies in Non-Traditional Fields" held during the expo, the experienced director of the Food and Drug Development Research Center of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, as well as experts, product managers, scientists and researchers from well-known enterprises were invited to explore and share information regarding product transformation and upgrading, development and application of major ingredients, product superiority and formula design of cosmetics, providing authoritative explanations and guidance for participants on the application of healthy ingredients in cosmetics.

With the support of regulatory agencies, the "Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference" (the NIDC Forum) has been staying true to the intention of facilitating a sound development of the industry for years to promote relevant policies, and to effectively guide the healthy development of the industry. As expected, the 11th Nutraceutical Industry Development Conference (The 11th NIDC Forum) invited leading experts, scholars, and business representatives to answer questions for enterprises on issues awaited to be addressed before the entering into Chinese market of products such as regulatory policies, industrial development, technology application, product innovation, cross-border e-commerce, and market channels.

With the theme of "Improving People's Livelihood & Health with Digital Technology", "The Greater Bay Area Future Health Forum 2023" was to exchange thoughts and ideas on the most trendsetting industry development of motivated fitness, targeted nutrition, smart elderly-care, and medical cosmetology. The forum invited academicians from major medical colleges, professors from health research institutes, and the director from Tencent Smart Healthcare to discuss hot topics like fundamental scientific research, technological achievement transformation, and brand marketing innovation, providing forward-looking communication and learning platform and injecting innovative momentum for the health industry.

Presented by Guang Dong Institute of Food Science and Technology, the "Healthy China 2030 • Seminar on Innovation and Development of Health Food" invited scholars from universities and research institutes, R&D technicians, enterprise representatives and other industry colleagues for topic sharing. The experts discussed on the food and health industry in South China, providing brand new solutions for professional buyers including manufacturers of health food and beverage, trendy tea drinks, and nutritional supplements, as well as wholesalers and distributors of functional food ingredients in this region. The conference room was packed with audience the whole day.

The Health Care Food Profession Association of Guangdong Province hosted the forum on "New Channels and New Increases of Nutrition and Health Food". This forum brought together domestic experts in marketing and new retail, and representatives of outstanding enterprises and industry associations to provide new ideas for enterprise transformation and upgrading through theme sharing and interactive discussions. Guests from new media platforms such as Kuaishou Magnet Engine, Baidu MEG, Shenkun Interaction, Youzan, Erma, etc. shared their views on the topics such as Douyin e-commerce, Baidu AIGC, industrial breaking-through, brand efficiency, distribution models, and live streaming matrix, etc.

Live up to the Expectation for the Reunion in Shanghai, June 2024

The "Healthplex Expo, Natural & Nutraceutical Products Shenzhen 2023" (HNC Shenzhen) has come to a satisfactory close. It was approved by exhibitors and visitors, noting their fruitful harvest from the three-day expo. We look forward to your continued cooperation with HNC Expo to face the ever-changing market opportunities and expand new resources. Our next stop will be at the NECC (Shanghai) from June 19th to 21st, 2024, where we will share a 180,000-square-meter exhibition area and more than 2,000 exhibitors with a series of food exhibitions. We are inviting and looking forward to seeing you at this benchmark event of the health industry for international high-end health products.

For more information, please visit www.hncexpo.com or follow WeChat Official Account "HNCEXPO".

CONTACT: Bill Huang, [email protected]

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets