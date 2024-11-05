Leading Thai sustainable energy producer CKPower cuts greenhouse gas emissions

BANGKOK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CKPower Public Company Limited (SET: CKP), one of Southeast Asia's largest producers of electricity from renewables, reported that in the first half of 2024, the company further reduced energy consumption by 2,883 MWh (equivalent to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 1,313 tCO 2 e), or the equivalent of turning off lights in Bangkok for 119 hours, through innovations to reduce energy consumption and enhancing the efficiency of electricity production.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CKPower Public Company Limited.

Mr. Thanawat Trivisvavet, Managing Director, CKPower Public Company Limited, said, "We made a serious commitment to becoming a Net Zero company. This reduction marks significant progress on that journey and reinforces our position as having one of the lowest carbon footprints of all major electricity producers in the region."

He said that CKPower's initiatives to become a Net Zero company include making further improvements to its power generation efficiency across the 18 power plants at which it generates electricity. The company currently releases around 0.0691 tCO 2 e of greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity produced, as compared to Thailand's national average that is more than seven times higher at 0.4999 tCO 2 e/MWh.

In addition to managing its greenhouse gas emissions and improving it power generation efficiency, CKPower also reported that it has been successful in boosting the proportion of its power generation capacity that is renewables-based to be 93%, as compared to around 89% two years ago.

Among the large power producers of Thailand, CKPower has the greatest proportion of power generation capacity that is renewables-based.

According to Mr. Trivisvavet, in order to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the company is also studying an electricity generation project utilising hydrogen fuel mixed with natural gas in combined cycle power plants, in line with Thailand's energy transition plan laid out in the draft Power Development Plan of Thailand 2024 - 2037 (PDP2024).

CKPower's renewables-based power plants supplied Thailand with around 8.5 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity, or around 17% of the total clean electricity used in Thailand during 2023 and thereby helped avoid the creation of around 4.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions per year.

"CKPower – Renewable Electricity for a Sustainable Future"

