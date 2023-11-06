BANGKOK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One undeniable charm of Thailand is the melodious Thai language. "Lately, we see more people from around the world become interested in learning Thai language," said Assistant Professor Doctor Kiat Thepchuaysuk, Director of the Center for Thai Language as a Foreign Language (CTFL), Chulalongkorn University.

Learn Thai Language in Thailand at Chula

For foreigners who are interested in living and studying in Thailand, CTFL offers a variety of Thai language courses to meet each person's learning goals. Students will learn with qualified and experienced Thai professors on Chula campus which is in the heart of the city, but tucked away amidst beautiful greenery, with the architecture that is a perfect blend of old and new. In addition to their education, students will have access to various activities, workshops, clubs, and occasional tours around campus, the city, or nearby provinces.

CTFL is open to all foreigners and is currently offering 2 free online courses:

Thai on Campus - an introductory Thai language course focuses on communicative skills, and general listening skills in the context of Chula campus; and

- an introductory Thai language course focuses on communicative skills, and general listening skills in the context of Chula campus; and Communicative Thai for Foreigners is suitable for beginners who do not yet want to use Thai language at a very high level but want to be able to live in Thailand more easily. In this course, learners do not need to know or learn Thai alphabet but will practice speaking and listening using the "International Phonetic Alphabet" (IPA) method.

Other available courses are:

Intensive Thai Program (ITP) - A 9-level intensive course and each level will take 6 weeks or 100 hours. The whole program takes about a year and a half.

A 9-level intensive course and each level will take 6 weeks or 100 hours. The whole program takes about a year and a half. Communicative Thai for Beginners (CTB) - A 3-level course focusing on the practical use of the Thai language.

Students with specific needs can also choose to take a private course, that's specially tailored for them.

Apart from language courses, Chula also offers Thai Proficiency Test of Thai as a Foreign Language (CU-TFL) issued by Sirindhorn Thai Language Institute, Chulalongkorn University. Offered annually, it tests proficiency in listening, reading, writing, and speaking. The test results can be used to apply for admission to study in Thailand or apply for jobs using the Thai language.

Read the full article at https://www.chula.ac.th/en/highlight/123363/

For more information, please contact the Center for Thai Language as a Foreign Language (CTFL), Chulalongkorn University, Tel. (662) 218 – 4924, or visit https://www.arts.chula.ac.th/CTFL/

Media Contact:

Chula Communication Center

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Chulalongkorn University Communication Center