Lee's Pharm Supports Disaster Relief Efforts for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited ("Lee's Pharm" or the "Group", stock code: 0950.HK) expresses its deep condolences to the victims of the serious fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, which caused multiple casualties and left many residents homeless and in urgent need of assistance. The Group has made a donation of HK$200,000 to the "Support Fund for Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po" established by the HKSAR Government to render assistance to residents of Wang Fuk Court and support all relevant works.

As a pharmaceutical company listed in Hong Kong for over two decades, Lee's Pharm deeply mourns the victims of the fire and extends heartfelt sympathy to those injured and the families affected. During this difficult time, the Group stands in solidarity with the people of Hong Kong, committing to support those impacted through concrete actions. We also call on all sectors of society to join hands in helping the victims overcome this hardship and rebuild confidence in their lives.

The Group also pays the highest tribute to the firefighters, medical staff, and volunteers who have worked tirelessly and bravely in the rescue efforts and expresses profound gratitude for their selfless dedication and perseverance.

About Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited

Lee's Pharm is a research-driven and market-oriented biopharmaceutical company with over 30 years of operation in the pharmaceutical industry in China. The company is fully integrated with solid infrastructures in drug development, clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing, sales, and marketing based in Mainland China with global perspectives. Lee's Pharm has established extensive partnerships with around 30 international companies and currently markets over 25 proprietary, generic, and licensed-in pharmaceutical products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan. The company focuses on several key disease therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular health, woman's health, paediatrics, rare diseases, oncology, dermatology, and obstetrics. For more information about Lee's Pharm, please visit: www.leespharm.com.

