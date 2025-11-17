Lens Technology: Securing AI Edge Hardware Leadership Through Three Core Strengths and a Three-Year Roadmap

HONG KONG, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the GF Securities 2025 Global Investment Forum and Closed-Door Exchange for Select Listed Companies, Lens Technology (6613.HK) Chairman Zhou Qunfei articulated the company's strategic vision for AI edge hardware. She underscored that success in this arena hinges on seamlessly integrating technological innovation with manufacturing excellence. Backed by three unique competitive strengths, Lens Technology is positioned to claim industry leadership.

1. R&D Excellence: End-to-End Innovation and Technology Transfer

Innovation is the cornerstone of Lens Technology. Since its IPO, the company has committed more than RMB 20 billion to R&D, including RMB 2.44 billion in the first nine months of 2025—an R&D intensity sustained above 4%. Rather than isolated advances, Lens pursues integrated breakthroughs across materials, processes, and equipment.

Its portfolio extends from consumer-electronics staples—UTG glass, 3D glass, liquid metal, and titanium alloy machining—to AI-enabling components such as light-guide lenses, functional modules, robot joints, dexterous hands, and glass hard-disk substrates.

A key differentiator is the rapid cross-domain application of proven technologies. Smartphone glass-processing expertise has been adapted for automotive panels; refined imprinting and etching techniques have boosted light-guide lens yield and throughput; and collaboration with a tier-one HDD maker has yielded glass substrates poised to displace aluminum, opening new revenue streams.

2. Manufacturing Mastery: Vertical Integration and Agile Delivery

To satisfy AI hardware's demands for scale and precision, Lens pioneered a "single-piece flow" glass line that condenses over 200 steps into fewer than 50, enabling flexible, end-to-end production with superior efficiency and quality.

The company controls every link—from raw materials, molds, and tooling to automation equipment—and delivers everything from components and modules to full ODM assemblies. This vertically integrated model ensures cost discipline and responsiveness. When a flagship client faced AI-glasses shortages, Lens designed molds, built lines, and reached volume production within weeks.

3. Ecosystem Partnership: From Vendor to Strategic Co-Creator

Lens has evolved into a front-end R&D collaborator, embedding its engineers with client hardware teams from concept through commercialization. This leverages Lens's strengths in design, lean operations, and supply-chain orchestration.

Commercial wins include mass production of the Zhiyuan Lingxi robot and Alipay terminals. In embodied intelligence, Lens supplies leading North American and Chinese robotics players with joint modules and dexterous hands. In 2025, it anticipates shipping 3,000 humanoid robots and over 10,000 quadruped units, placing its assembly capacity in the global top tier and establishing Lens as a pivotal platform for intelligent hardware.

Three-Year Strategic Roadmap: Global Leadership by 2027

Zhou Qunfei unveiled a focused three-year plan anchored in intensified R&D and three priority domains:

Consumer Electronics & AI Glasses Strengthen leadership in precision structures and modules; broaden brittle-material, sapphire, and ceramic capabilities. Within two years, become the primary supplier for premier clients' AI glasses across components, modules, and assembly. By 2027, rank among the world's top assemblers and dominate light-guide technology.

Strengthen leadership in precision structures and modules; broaden brittle-material, sapphire, and ceramic capabilities. Within two years, become the primary supplier for premier clients' AI glasses across components, modules, and assembly. By 2027, rank among the world's top assemblers and dominate light-guide technology. Automotive Electronics Perfect panoramic-display and smart-interaction integration; accelerate communication and domain-controller modules. By 2026, supply ultra-thin laminated glass at million-unit annual scale to major global OEMs. By 2027, expand share in interactive automotive systems.

Perfect panoramic-display and smart-interaction integration; accelerate communication and domain-controller modules. By 2026, supply ultra-thin laminated glass at million-unit annual scale to major global OEMs. By 2027, expand share in interactive automotive systems. Robotics Lightweight humanoid-joint modules; develop full-stack capabilities from software adaptation to final assembly. By 2026, multiply core-component and assembly volumes. By 2027, lead worldwide shipments of humanoid and quadruped robots.

Zhou Qunfei concluded that Lens Technology is determined to become a global leader in AI edge hardware manufacturing. By fusing technological depth, manufacturing rigor, and collaborative ecosystems, the company will transform edge intelligence from cloud abstraction into tangible reality.

