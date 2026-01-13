Leo International Group Relocates Global Headquarters to Singapore Ahead of Its Centennial

Embodying a New Model of Inter-generational Enterprise Anchored in Healthcare, Finance and Education

SINGAPORE, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Leo International Group approaches its centennial year in 2026, the Group is not merely commemorating a hundred years of legacy and commercial success. With the formal relocation of its global headquarters to Singapore and the planned inauguration of its Family Office, Leo International Group is using this historic milestone to articulate its next century design; a renewed vision for what a modern enterprise must stand for in a rapidly changing world – one defined not by scale or momentum alone but by longevity, responsibility and contribution across generations.

While the Wang family enterprise traces its origins to 1926, Leo International Group itself was formally established in 2022 under the leadership of Mr Leo Wang, Chairman and Founder. A fourth-generation steward, Mr Wang is leading a comprehensive institutional re-design that translates a century-old heritage of service, philanthropy and multi-sector enterprise into a globally governed, purpose-driven and future-ready group. Rather than treating the centennial as a retrospective celebration, the Group is positioning its centennial year as a strategic inflection point, marking its transition into an inter-generational conglomerate designed to operate across continents, industries and generations.

"We are using this moment to confront pressing questions: What must a modern enterprise stand for if it intends to remain relevant for the next hundred years? In what ways can a company remain meaningful to society and be trusted across generations? A century ago, enterprises were built to survive and expand. Longevity today is determined not by scale alone but by whether an enterprise continues to serve society, earns trust across generations, and possesses governance discipline. Our mission is to design for the next hundred years," said Mr Leo Wang, Chairman of Leo International Group.

Singapore was chosen as the Group's global headquarters not merely for its well-established connectivity and robust financial infrastructure but for its role as a jurisdiction synonymous with rule of law, regulatory maturity and long-term capital stewardship.

"The establishment of our Family Office alongside the relocation of our HQ to Singapore reflects the Group's intention to anchor its next century of growth within a governance-first framework, where capital, strategy and responsibility are aligned over the long term. Singapore is precisely the environment required to design governance that can endure beyond any single generation or individual leader," Mr Wang added.

From Industrial Foundations to Institutional Design

Leo International Group traces its origins to early industrial and trading activities established by Mr Wang's family in 1926, laying foundations that evolved through logistics, infrastructure, trade and community development over successive decades. While his family's business expanded steadily across multiple business lines in the latter half of the twentieth century, its most profound transformation began when Mr Wang returned, following nearly two decades of senior leadership roles in century-old multinational corporations across Europe and the United States including Goodyear, Swarovski, and the Swire Group.

Mr Wang departed The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company in 2020 and then laid the foundation for Leo International Group in 2021. After a year of strategic planning, structural formation and governance set-up, the Group formally commenced operations in 2022.

"Drawing on decades of exposure to century-old European and American corporations that had survived wars, industrial shifts, technological disruption and changing consumer values, my experience taught me this: the DNA of a century-old enterprise must be etched with discipline and altruism because if those remain intact, the organisation can navigate change without losing its direction. Truly long-lived enterprises are not built on a single visionary strategy or charismatic founder. They are built on accumulated institutional capability: governance discipline, cultural coherence, and sustained contribution to society," said Mr Wang.

"Across industries and geographies, I observed a consistent pattern – enduring enterprises do not treat success as an endpoint. They treat it as something that must be institutionalised, replicable, inheritable, and capable of self-correction. A centennial blueprint, therefore, is not a vision deck. It is an exercise in institutional design. If a company requires one individual's brilliance to operate, it will not survive generational transition," he added.

This philosophy now underpins Leo International Group's redefined structure: a group architecture anchored in three inter-generational core pillars, namely healthcare, financial services and education, supported by an integrated premium lifestyle and services ecosystem designed to serve ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families over the long term.

Three Pillars for the Next Century

At the heart of Leo International Group's centennial strategy lies a calibrated prioritisation of sectors that Mr Wang describes as "inter-generational by nature."

Healthcare, finance and education were not selected as a diversified portfolio but as a mission-driven hierarchy – industries that address humanity's most fundamental and enduring needs.

"When you think in quarters, many industries appear attractive. When you think in centuries, only a few sectors truly endure. Healthcare, finance and education are inter-generational industries because they address the three most fundamental human constants: life, order and future. These three sectors share one defining characteristic: they transcend generations and directly impact human dignity and choice. Healthcare protects life itself. Finance governs how value is preserved and transferred. Education shapes how far societies and enterprises can go in the future," said Mr Wang.

"A century-old enterprise is held together by systems that can self-correct and self-renew, and constantly adapt to evolving conditions in the environment. That is why we anchor the next century on three pillars – healthcare, finance, and education – industries that demand trust, long-term governance, and that carry civilisational impact. Around these pillars, we build a comprehensive and elegant lifestyle and premium services ecosystem designed to serve UHNW clients holistically over time," he elaborated.

Beyond its three core pillars, Leo International Group operates across a range of lifestyle and service domains including yachts and marinas, hospitality, private aviation, art and fashion, super cars and equestrian offerings.

"Ultra-high-net-worth families are not buying products; they are buying continuity and peace of mind. Lifestyle platforms create trust, proximity and long-term relationships. Without that trust, even the best healthcare, financial or educational systems cannot truly serve a family," Mr Wang explained.

That is why the comprehensive suite of luxury and premium lifestyle services functions as the connective tissue that naturally integrates health, capital, and next-generation development – medical arrangements for mobility, education embedded within family journeys, financial trust-building within elite networks, and the lifestyle nodes required for cross-border governance.

"Our differentiation is simple: many competitors sell luxury products or experiences; we build synergistic long-term relationships. We do not optimise for one-time extravagance. We optimise for repeatable reliance through quality service systems and governance credibility. That is ultimately why UHNW families entrust you with their legacy planning and continuity," Mr Wang added.

Healthcare

Healthcare has emerged as the most rigorously governed and publicly accountable pillar associated with Mr Wang's broader centennial vision. Within his personal business and investment portfolio, Leo International Precision Health AG (LIPH) serves as the flagship healthcare platform, operating independently while reflecting the same governance philosophy that underpins Leo International Group's long-term strategy.

LIPH has recently successfully completed a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Main Board, placing the platform within one of the world's most stringent life-sciences regulatory environments. The Frankfurt listing reflects a deliberate alignment with European governance standards that prioritise clinical evidence, transparency, long-term safety and accountability.

Following its listing, LIPH announced the completion of the acquisition and integration of six majority-owned portfolio companies on 17 December 2025. These entities span AI diagnostics, biomedical research, immunology, biotechnology and clinical care delivery across Asia-Pacific and the United States. Together, they form an AI-driven precision health platform designed to connect discovery, diagnosis, therapeutics and real-world clinical delivery within a coherent system. Europe is a market to be targeted in the next phase.

"With ageing demographics around the world, chronic disease burdens, and AI-driven clinical transformation, healthcare becomes increasingly central. The Frankfurt mainboard represents one of the world's most rigorous regulatory cultures for healthcare and life sciences. It requires accountability not only to shareholders, but also to patients, society and future generations," said Mr Wang, who is also Chairman of Leo International Precision Health AG.

Finance

With Singapore as its new global headquarters, Leo International Group is in the process of establishing a Family Office to serve as an international governance and capital management hub, aligning family capital with long-term healthcare, education and stewardship objectives.

"Finance, as we define it, is not about short-term wins. It is about inter-generational governance – creating durable order across regulation, asset allocation, and risk management so that family capital becomes fuel for education, innovation, philanthropy, and long-term enterprise," said Mr Wang.

Preparations to set up the Family Office are now underway, with the Group currently finalising the appointment of external advisers. The end-to-end process is expected to take approximately 12 to 18 months.

"We intend to build a cross-market, cross-asset, inter-generational governance framework which is anchored by a family office as an international hub, leveraging mature regulatory standards, transparency, and capital management to connect wealth continuity with education and health needs across geographies and generations," he added.

The Group's financial services strategy is therefore structured around long-term asset stewardship, regulatory discipline and inter-generational continuity, rather than short-term optimisation.

Singapore's highly regarded regulatory environment, transparency standards and strong capital governance frameworks provide a conducive foundation for this approach.

Education

Education represents the longest investment horizon within the Group's portfolio. The Wang family has already established kindergartens and experimental primary schools, which are in the process of being consolidated into Leo International Group. In parallel, the Group is actively acquiring secondary schools and a university, while also identifying suitable land parcels in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo for the development of international schools – laying the foundation for a scalable and cross-border education platform. Over time, these education assets are intended to be institutionally structured and prepared for a future listing on the Singapore Exchange.

"Education goes even further. It shapes values, the quality of decisions, leadership, and the foundational capacity of civilisation itself. If an enterprise intends to endure for a century, its ultimate competitive advantage is not capital. It is people – whether the next generation possesses worldview, ethical discipline, and leadership maturity," Mr Wang added.

Capital Markets as Governance Architecture

A defining feature of Leo International Group's next-century design is its distributed capital markets strategy, aligning different business pillars with the most optimal global exchanges. Healthcare has already been anchored in Frankfurt under the Chairman's personal business and investment portfolio.

Education, finance, technology, hospitality and real estate assets are planned for future listings across Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, the NYSE and NASDAQ.

"This is not about diversification for its own sake. It is about governance alignment. Each industry must grow under the regulatory culture and investor discipline best suited to its nature. Our multi-exchange architecture is a 'sector-fit + governance-fit' design," Mr Wang explained.

Leo International Group in the next centennial

From its beginnings in Taiwan in 1926, Leo International Group now operates across 10 vital domains, collaborating with more than 100 strategic partners and encompassing over 1,000 world-renowned brands.

It is defined as the most comprehensive and inter-generational solutions platform for UHNW clients – one that integrates 10 value sectors across healthcare, finance, education, and premium lifestyle services into a long-term and trust-based relationship that is cross-border by design.

"Most importantly, I want Leo International Group to be synonymous with a purpose- and mission-led enterprise. When we talk about altruism, it is not a slogan – it is a governance logic: capital should help heal and uplift, not merely expand itself. That is the 'time significance' that we would like the centennial to represent," said Mr Wang.

About Leo International Group

Leo International Group is a multi-sector global enterprise delivering a comprehensive ecosystem of luxury lifestyle services for discerning and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions.

While the Wang family enterprise traces its origins to 1926, Leo International Group was formally established in 2022 under the leadership of its Chairman and Founder, Mr Leo Wang. Approaching its centennial heritage milestone in 2026, Leo International Group operates a cohesive ecosystem designed to support long-term health, wealth preservation, education, and lifestyle excellence across generations.

The Group operates across ten key sectors – Asset Management, Technology, Yacht, Equestrian, Art & Fashion, Medical Care, Education, Super Car, Private Jet, and Leisure. Each sector is governed to the highest institutional standards and strategically integrated to provide premium service excellence, and seamless and sustainable long-term value.

Headquartered in Singapore with an international footprint, Leo International Group is guided by global perspectives, disciplined governance, capital-market rigor, and cultural stewardship.

For more information, please visit www.leointernationaltaiwan.com.

