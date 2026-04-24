LexisNexis introduces Protégé General AI in Hong Kong, expanding secure, integrated access to general purpose AI for legal professionals

HONG KONG, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI‑powered analytics and decision tools, today announced the availability of LexisNexis Protégé™ General AI for customers in Hong Kong. Protégé General AI is available within Lexis+® Hong Kong, expanding the personalised agentic AI capabilities of Protégé to provide secure access to general‑purpose AI within a single platform.

As legal work becomes increasingly AI-powered, Protégé General AI offers a private, encrypted solution that enables legal professionals to conduct a wider range of AI-assisted work without switching tools. With the click of a toggle, users can move seamlessly between Protégé Legal AI and Protégé General AI, allowing them to manage both legal-specific and everyday tasks within a single, secure environment.

Protégé General AI is designed for legal professionals and developed with strong levels of privacy, security, and flexibility. It enables users to conduct general research, explore topics, draft communications intended for both legal and non-legal audiences, and enrich legal work with real-world context, while remaining within the LexisNexis ecosystem ensuring data security and privacy.

General AI responses are supported by web content, and where legal context is relevant, currently grounded through LexisNexis verification capabilities, helping users work with greater confidence across a broader range of tasks.

"Legal professionals in Hong Kong are increasingly looking for ways to use AI across more of their day-to-day work, without compromising privacy or control," said Michael Sit, Managing Director, Hong Kong and Greater China, LexisNexis. "Protégé General AI brings general-purpose AI and authoritative legal AI together in one secure platform, supporting uninterrupted workflows and more consistent outcomes which is very important for HK based lawyers who are often working across multiple continents and matters."

By securely integrating Protégé General AI and Protégé Legal AI within Lexis+ Hong Kong, LexisNexis enables legal professionals to choose the appropriate AI experience for each task. Legal-specific work continues to be supported by authoritative LexisNexis legal content, while general-purpose tasks are supported within the same secure platform.

The launch of Protégé General AI in Hong Kong marks an important step in LexisNexis' continued expansion of its agentic AI platform. Following the April availability, LexisNexis plans to progressively introduce additional Protégé capabilities and enhancements in the second half of the year.

Protégé is developed responsibly with human oversight and is built on the LexisNexis global technology platform, which integrates extractive AI, generative AI, and agentic AI. Customer inputs are not used to train any LLM models, and enterprise-grade security and governance are embedded throughout the platform.

As part of the expanding Protégé experience within Lexis+ Hong Kong, LexisNexis has also introduced Protégé Vault for Hong Kong customers. Vault provides a secure, persistent workspace that allows users to upload, store, and revisit documents over time, supporting analysis, drafting, and comparison tasks grounded in their own firm's materials.

For more information on LexisNexis Protégé™, visit the official website here.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides AI-powered legal, regulatory, business information, analytics, and workflows that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,900 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £72.5bn | €87.4bn | $91.6bn

SOURCE LexisNexis