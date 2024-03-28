LexisNexis Risk Solutions Wins Best KYC Data Solution at RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024

HONG KONG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has won the award for Best KYC Data Solution at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024. The award acknowledges the company's outstanding contribution in the field of Know Your Customer (KYC) data solutions.

LexisNexis® Firco™ Compliance Link provides a comprehensive end-to-end screening solution that enhances the efficiency and accuracy of KYC procedures by centralizing account, transaction and shipment screening to streamline and optimize financial crime compliance operations. The solution simplifies processes, reduces manual efforts and ensures adherence to intricate regulatory requirements.

"We are proud to receive the Best KYC Data Solution award at the RegTech Insight APAC Awards 2024," said Ramanathan Sivabalan, director of financial crime compliance and payments at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This recognition underscores our steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help organizations navigate financial crime compliance challenges. We will continue to work hard for our clients to continuously innovate screening processes so they can mitigate risks, enhance operational efficiency and uphold regulatory compliance standards."

The RegTech Insight APAC Awards are renowned for spotlighting technology providers that make significant contributions to the advancement of regulatory technology in the Asia-Pacific region. The Best KYC Data Solution award highlights the progress made by LexisNexis Risk Solutions in delivering products and services that foster innovation and excellence in the regulatory technology space.

"These awards celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancy across Asia Pacific," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, who hosted of the second annual RegTech Insight Awards APAC 2024. "The winners were selected by A-Team Group's RegTech Insight community and demonstrate exceptional creativity in building solutions that solve regulatory challenges. Our congratulations go to LexisNexis Risk Solutions for winning Best KYC Data Solution."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

