LG ELECTRONICS PRESENTS THE FUTURE OF LUXURY HOME LIVING AT KBIS 2026

Visitors to LG's booth will encounter the expanded LG SIGNATURE portfolio of premium lifestyle solutions. Tailored to the evolving North American housing trends, the latest lineup combines technological innovation with refined design to reinterpret modern living. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, LG SIGNATURE offers an extended kitchen lineup covering 10 product categories. The brand's sleek solutions represent the perfect balance of form and function, combining refined design and strong performance with convenient AI features to further enhance and enrich the user experience.

LG SIGNATURE presents three distinct design collections – Iconic, Tailored and Seamless – each reflecting regional lifestyle preferences and interior trends while expressing the brand's refined minimal design identity. The Iconic Collection echoes the eye-catching color palettes popular in luxury condominiums, the Tailored Collection offers customization options including materials and finishes, and the Seamless Collection – developed in collaboration with Italian luxury living brand Poliform – delivers a subtle yet elegant aesthetic that seamlessly blends in with a diverse range of interior styles.

SKS Expands the High-end Living Experience from Kitchen to Laundry

At KBIS 2026, LG introduces the ultra-premium SKS brand's first laundry solution alongside its latest kitchen lineup. Built on the pillars of precision, ingenuity and passion, SKS continues to expand its portfolio towards a Technicurean whole-home living environment. The new 29-inch SKS WashCombo™ and SKS Dryer incorporate advanced AI-driven fabric-care technologies and can be paired to create a fully integrated, efficient laundry environment.

Highlights of the SKS kitchen lineup include the much-anticipated 36-inch Integrated Column Freezer and Column Refrigerator, which automatically optimize cooling and ice production based on usage patterns. The innovative SKS Hidden Induction Island System delivers a clean, seamless appearance and intuitive usability with an invisible induction cooktop and downdraft hood. The all-new 36-inch Full-Flex induction cooktop with two extended cooking zones that support oversized cookware up to 12.6 inches is also on display. LG is hosting live cooking shows at its booth, allowing visitors to experience the intelligent features and cooking precision of the latest SKS kitchen appliances.

LG's Core Tech and AI Platform Maximize Reliability and Convenience

The premium appliances on show at KBIS owe their powerful performance and impressive durability to the company's highly efficient Core Tech component technologies. LG's laundry solutions incorporate proprietary Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology and Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) motor, while the Zero Clearance hinge in LG's Fit & Max refrigerators enables flexible installation and a flush-to-the-wall fit.

LG also demonstrates how its AI Home upgrades daily living via the smooth integration of AI appliances and the ThinQ AI platform, which encompasses the ThinQ ON AI Home hub, and the ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services. Supported by LG Shield cybersecurity system, LG's AI Home helps safeguard personal data and sensitive information while enabling personalized comfort and convenience.

Broadening Builder-Focused Solutions in North America

Targeting the North American builder market, LG introduces appliance packages designed for residential developments, including compact kitchen and laundry solutions as well as double-configured Styler packages.

Visitors can also explore LG ThinQ Pro, a space management platform for B2B customers that enables integrated system operation through simple QR-based setup and centralized monitoring.

"We are redefining the home experience across luxury, premium and mainstream segments by combining design sophistication, AI intelligence and seamless platform integration," said Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "With a complete built-in appliance portfolio and differentiated builder offerings, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the North American B2B appliance market."

LG welcomes KBIS 2026 attendees to experience its latest premium home solutions firsthand at the LG booth (#W2100, Orange County Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

