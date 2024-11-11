LGT to acquire Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)'s personal advice business, Commonwealth Private Advice

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT, the international private banking and asset management group owned by the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, has signed an agreement to acquire the personal advice business of Australia's largest bank, CBA. This acquisition bolsters LGT's foothold in the Australian wealth management landscape, reaffirming its dedication to high-quality advisory services, enduring client relationships, and sustainable growth.

The acquisition is expected to transfer more than CHF 2.8 billion (AUD 5 billion) in assets from CBA's ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth clients to LGT, accompanied by the integration of approximately 40 experienced advisers, associates, and support staff into LGT Crestone, LGT's Australian business. Once completed, the transaction will solidify its position as a trusted partner for sophisticated private wealth clients. The acquisition is structured to ensure a smooth integration for Commonwealth Private Advice's clients and employees, allowing them to benefit from LGT's global strength, stability, and exceptional expertise, with over CHF 356 billion (AUD 500 billion) in assets under management worldwide.

This transaction aligns with LGT's long-term growth strategy, which focuses on expanding its footprint in key markets and providing clients with world-class advisory services, wealth planning, and access to private markets and sustainable investments. It is expected to close by mid-2025, and will enhance LGT's Australian operations, which include Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. LGT Crestone currently has more than 350 employees, including more than 100 advisers across Australia.

Michael Chisholm, Chief Executive Officer of LGT Crestone, said: "We are delighted CBA – one of Australia's leading financial institutions – has chosen LGT Crestone as the trusted home for their highly valued ultra-high net worth and high-net worth clients and employees. It's a terrific validation of our efforts to build a truly outstanding private wealth advice business catering to the needs of the most sophisticated investors in Australia. This transaction is driven by our shared purpose and values with Commonwealth Private Advice, particularly our client-centric approach to managing the wealth and financial wellbeing of sophisticated high-net-worth clients."

H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman LGT, commented: "LGT is delighted to strengthen our role in Australia as we welcome both the clients and colleagues of Commonwealth Private Advice. Clients need stable partners who provide comprehensive and secure opportunities throughout their financial journeys, and we are committed to delivering that level of support and confidence to our new clients. With this acquisition, we are accelerating our growth trajectory in one of the world's most promising wealth markets, deepening our commitment to the APAC region and our clients here. Today, APAC represents more than a third of LGT's business, a reflection of both our strategic focus and our ambition to build a truly diversified global private banking group."

LGT in brief

LGT is a leading international private banking and asset management group that has been fully controlled by the Liechtenstein Princely Family for over 90 years. As at 30 June 2024, LGT managed assets of CHF 356.0 billion (USD 396.2 billion) for wealthy private individuals and institutional clients. LGT employs over 5800 people who work out of more than 30 locations in Europe, Asia, the Americas, Australia and the Middle East. www.lgt.com

