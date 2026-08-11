"LIANGZHU CODE 5000" Invites Global Explorers to Unlock an Ancient Civilization

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if a mobile phone could unlock the story of a civilization dating back more than 5,000 years?

The Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism has launched "LIANGZHU CODE 5000," a new international cultural campaign inspired by the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City.

Featuring an interactive mobile web experience and an on-site video with international content creator Bohan, the campaign invites global explorers as "Digital Archaeology Officers" to unearth the ancient civilization through 12 interactive missions.

Explore LIANGZHU CODE 5000: https://liangzhu-archeology.netlify.app/

Decode Liangzhu Through 12 Missions

The journey begins approximately 5,300 years ago, when the people of Liangzhu built an ancient city, developed a large-scale water management system, cultivated rice and created finely crafted jade objects.

Through tapping, dragging, matching and selecting, players explore different aspects of Liangzhu civilization. They locate the Mojiaoshan palatial complex, rebuild the ancient water system, identify patterns on jade objects and examine archaeological clues connected to agriculture and daily life.

Each mission is based on representative archaeological discoveries from Liangzhu. Instead of presenting historical knowledge through lengthy explanations, the experience places clues within images and interactive challenges.

Together, the 12 missions show not only the artifacts left behind by the people of Liangzhu, but also how they built and managed a city, organized production and understood the world around them.

After completing all the missions, players awaken the renowned "King of Cong" and receive a personalized Digital Archaeology Officer Certificate, which can be saved and shared on social media.

Connecting the Digital Experience with the Real Site

As part of the campaign, international content creator Bohan visited the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City to experience "LIANGZHU CODE 5000" on site.

In the video, the palatial complex, dams and jade objects shown on his phone correspond with the archaeological landscape around him, connecting the digital missions with the physical ruins.

"Because you are standing inside the ruins, the experience makes the history around you feel much more real," Bohan said.

The Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2019. The site provides important evidence of Chinese civilization dating back more than 5,000 years.

For international audiences unfamiliar with Chinese archaeology, "LIANGZHU CODE 5000" offers an accessible way to begin exploring its history.

The word "CODE" refers to both the clues preserved in the ruins and artifacts and the digital format through which they are revealed. "5000" points to the more than 5,000-year history of Chinese civilization.

By combining archaeology, interactive storytelling, on-site exploration and social sharing, the campaign turns the discovery of Liangzhu into a journey that anyone can begin with a mobile phone.

Don't just visit Liangzhu. Decode it.

SOURCE Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism