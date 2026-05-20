Lianlian DigiTech Advances Middle East Strategy to Offer Regulated Payment Services from DIFC

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. ("Lianlian"), a leading AI-driven digital payment service provider, today announced that it has obtained a payment services licence from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from DIFC. Operating from Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), the milestone marks an advancement in Lianlian's global compliance footprint and the transition of its Middle East strategy from market entry to licensed regional headquarters.

Lianlian joins DIFC's renowned financial ecosystem to solidify its Middle East operations and boost cross-border payment & settlement strengths. It partners closely with local banks to offer tailored, efficient payment solutions for smooth regional and global capital flows. By refining transaction and settlement systems, it improves efficient, stable cross-border financial links to support businesses expanding to and from the Middle East.

"The Middle East serves as a critical trade and financial gateway connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa. Securing a DFSA licence represents a key step in advancing Lianlian's global localisation strategy," said Emily Zhou, General Manager, UAE, at Lianlian. "Going forward, we will continue to deepen collaboration with local financial institutions and ecosystem partners to build a more resilient regional payment network and further enhance our ability to serve global cross-border payment needs."

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority, said: "We are pleased to welcome Lianlian to grow their presence in the region and connect across global markets. Lianlian's expertise in managing cross‑border transactions will support businesses that rely on efficient and compliant settlement infrastructure. The addition further strengthens DIFC's position as the region's leading platform for Chinese firms, and underscores our standing as a top 5 global FinTech hub in the GFCI rankings."

Lianlian's recent announcement that it is moving towards becoming an AI‑native global financial infrastructure model aligns closely with DIFC's ambition to be the world's first AI-native financial centre.

With the DFSA payment license obtained, Lianlian holds 68 payment licenses worldwide and runs services across over 100 countries. Its DIFC presence extends regulated business coverage, facilitates Middle East cross-border payments, and strengthens compliant financial links connecting China, the Middle East and global markets.

SOURCE Lianlian