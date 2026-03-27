Lianlian DigiTech Announces 2025 Annual Results

Revenue Up 31.9% YoY, Adjusted Operating Profit Doubled

HANGZHOU, China, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2598) ("Lianlian DigiTech" or the "Company"), a leader in China's digital payment solution market and global commerce digitalization, today announced full-year results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Total revenue: Reached a record high of RMB 1.734 billion, up 31.9% year-on-year (YoY).

Gross profit: Amounted to RMB 873.45 million, underpinned by a resilient 50.4% gross profit margin.

Net profit reached RMB 1.662 billion. Adjusted operating profit (excluding all non-operating items such as the gain on disposal of LianTong) reached RMB 82.26 million, representing a 105.9% year-on-year increase

Mr. Zhang Zhengyu, Chairman and CEO of Lianlian DigiTech, highlighted 2025 as a pivotal year for Lianlian DigiTech's globalization. "We achieved a qualitative leap in profitability," he stated. "Establishing our overseas headquarters in Hong Kong and securing a Type 3 SFC license—bringing our global licenses to 66—marked a new phase in our strategy. Furthermore, we successfully embedded large AI models into key business scenarios."

Ms. Wei Ping, CFO of Lianlian DigiTech, noted that the Company delivered its strongest results since listing. "We improved operating efficiency significantly, leading to a notable decline in our expense-to-revenue ratio. Looking forward, we will pursue a balanced strategy combining organic growth with prudent M&A."

Business Operations

The global payment business maintained robust momentum, with Total Payment Volume (TPV) surging 60.7% YoY to RMB 452.4 billion. This generated revenue of RMB 1.045 billion (+29.3% YoY). By year-end, Lianlian DigiTech's cumulative customer base had grown to 10.4 million.

In the domestic payment sector, Lianlian DigiTech synergized its payment capabilities with its global network. By concentrating resources on high-value opportunities tied to the international expansion of Chinese enterprises, the domestic payment gross profit margin increased by 3.3 percentage points to 23.0%.

Benefiting from refined management and strategic investments in global expansion, compliance, and technology upgrades (including blockchain and AI), Lianlian DigiTech demonstrated strong economies of scale. The overall expense-to-revenue ratio decreased by 5.2 percentage points from the previous year.

Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026, Lianlian DigiTech will deepen its AI-native strategy and leverage its extensive compliant financial service network. By building an efficient, secure cross-border fund flow system, the Company remains dedicated to empowering Chinese enterprises to achieve unparalleled resilience on the global stage.

For more information, please refer to the annual results announcement:

https://ir-upload.realxen.net/iis/2598/uploads/iis/2026/12070568-0.PDF

SOURCE Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd.