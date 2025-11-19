Lianlian DigiTech Launches Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong, Building a Key Hub Connecting Traditional Finance with the Digital Future

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2025, Lianlian DigiTech announced the establishment of its Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong, signaling the beginning of a new phase of deeper and more accelerated global growth. This is another major strategic initiative by Lianlian to build a new global digital payment ecosystem with Hong Kong as its hub, following its designation as a strategic enterprise partner by the Hong Kong SAR Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises in October this year.

A number of senior government and industry leaders attended the launch ceremony, highlighting the significance of this milestone. Key attendees included Michael Wong Wai-lun, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong; Peter Yan King-shun, Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Zhang Zhengyu, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Lianlian DigiTech; Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech; and Tim Shen, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech.

The establishment of Lianlian's Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong is a major step toward its ambition of becoming a next-generation multinational company with enhanced global competitiveness. It is also a key move to reinforce the company's vision of connecting global commerce and serving customers worldwide, reflecting the Hong Kong SAR Government's recognition of Lianlian's capabilities in technological innovation and cross-border payments infrastructure development.

In his speech, Michael Wong Wai-lun stated, "Hong Kong is the place where the Government and the regulatory authorities are working in close partnership with enterprises so that enterprises will succeed in Hong Kong, in the region and the entire world. We provide first-class hardware and software such that fintech enterprises can leverage our strengths and become successful in whatever products or services that they might choose to deliver."

At a panel discussion after the opening ceremony, Alpha Lau said, "Hong Kong has always served as the homeport for Mainland enterprises sailing to the world. We will continue to play a guiding role in navigating Mainland enterprises to the international stage, offering one-stop support through the GoGlobal Task Force platform to support Mainland enterprises, such as Lianlian DigiTech and other enterprises aiming to leverage Hong Kong as a springboard to go global."

Zhang Zhengyu noted, "Lianlian is committed to integrating China's economy with global markets and dedicated to delivering efficient, secure and intelligent digital payment solutions through technological innovation and a solid commitment to compliance. Our decision to establish the Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong reflects not only the city's unique role as a natural bridge between Greater China and the world, but also the Hong Kong SAR Government's forward-looking vision in charting a digital future. Its ambition to position Hong Kong as a global innovation hub for digital assets aligns closely with Lianlian's long-term roadmap."

Mr. Zhang also pointed out that the Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong will serve as Lianlian's global strategic hub and a cutting-edge innovation proving ground. Building this hub, the company will focus on three key areas. First, implementing a dual-engine approach powered by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to redefine the future of cross-border payments. With an extensive global licensing network (including 66 payment licenses and related authorizations, as well as the Hong Kong Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) license), Lianlian will use Hong Kong as its central hub. By integrating blockchain and AI technologies at scale, the company will build a scalable and configurable "Intelligent Pay+" architecture to automate, optimize, and reduce the cost of cross-border payment processes, delivering next-generation payment solutions with greater transparency, efficiency, and seamlessness for global businesses.

Second, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in digital financial infrastructure by reinforcing the dual focus of technology and compliance. The company will strictly adhere to the applicable regulatory frameworks, further developing its technology-driven compliance systems for anti-money laundering, data privacy, and cross-border fund management. Lianlian aims to offer scalable compliance technology solutions to support Hong Kong's creation of an innovative and stable fintech ecosystem. Lianlian will also facilitate the deep integration of Web2 and Web3 business models in Hong Kong, fostering progress along two parallel tracks. On one hand, the company will continue to strengthen its global end-to-end service capabilities, building a solid foundation upon its established payment infrastructure. On the other hand, Lianlian will collaborate with regulators and industry partners to drive the adoption of digital assets and smart contracts within the cross-border trade sector.

Third, enhancing its innovation ecosystem through global partnerships. In particular, the company will actively partner with leading technology businesses, academic institutions, and investment firms in Hong Kong and worldwide. Through strategic initiatives such as technology mergers and acquisitions, joint research and development (R&D), and ecosystem co-creation, the company will rapidly integrate cutting-edge capabilities in blockchain, AI, and other advanced technologies. This will continuously strengthen the company's technological infrastructure in cross-border payments and the digital finance ecosystem, providing consistent and robust support for business innovation and long-term growth.

At the inauguration ceremony, Lianlian DigiTech also hosted two parallel forums: "A New Chapter for Doing Business in Hong Kong: Connectivity, Innovation, and the Future" and "Dual-Track Digital Innovation: Expanding Globally with Hong Kong."

At the forum titled "A New Chapter for Doing Business in Hong Kong", Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong; Syed Musheer Ahmed, Founder of FinStep Asia; and Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech, joined the discussion to exchange insights on Hong Kong's value, opportunities, and challenges within today's global landscape.

At the "Dual-Track Digital Innovation" forum, Rocky Tung, Director & Head of Policy Research, Hong Kong Financial Services Development Council (FSDC); Jonathan Wang, Head of for Commercial and Money Movement Solutions, Greater China, Visa; and Tim Shen, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech, shared perspectives on Hong Kong's business and technology ecosystems and explored how to work with Hong Kong to shape the next wave of future growth.

In recent years, the Hong Kong SAR Government has introduced a series of new policies and initiatives to further strengthen the city's dual role as a "super-connector" and "super value-adder" within the world economy. These efforts have supported more Mainland companies in using Hong Kong as a platform to expand globally. Lianlian DigiTech has long positioned Hong Kong as a strategic hub that connects the Asia-Pacific region to the rest of the world and serves as a key node in building its global business ecosystem. Lianlian first entered the Hong Kong market in 2016 and secured its Money Service Operator (MSO) license in 2017—one of the company's earliest and most important regulatory approvals. With this foundation, Lianlian established a subsidiary in Hong Kong to deliver cross-border collection, payment acceptance, and payouts for both local businesses and Chinese multinational firms. In March 2024, Lianlian DigiTech was listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, increasing international visibility and credibility through Hong Kong's capital markets. This further strengthened the company's leadership in fintech and cross-border payments and enhanced its competitiveness in the global payments landscape. In December 2024, DFX Labs Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lianlian DigiTech, obtained a VATP license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission—an important milestone marking the company's entry into the virtual asset sector and laying a solid foundation for the future expansion of virtual-asset financial services. In October 2025, Lianlian DigiTech was named a strategic enterprise partner of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises, signifying a major upgrade of its global payment-services network and operational capabilities with Hong Kong serving as a hub for international expansion.

The official inauguration of the Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong marks another strategic milestone for Lianlian DigiTech, heralding the beginning of a new journey that positions Hong Kong as a bridge to connect with global markets and expand worldwide.

Zhang Zhengyu remarked, "Looking ahead, with Hong Kong as our strategic anchor, we will empower Chinese businesses to expand globally and explore international markets while building a vital hub that bridges traditional finance with the digital future. We are excited to contribute to the thriving fintech ecosystem in Hong Kong and help position the city as the new global financial center for the Web3 era. Together, we will embark on a smarter, more interconnected, and more trustworthy digital future."

