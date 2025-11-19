Lianlian DigiTech Launches Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong, Building a Key Hub Connecting Traditional Finance with the Digital Future

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, 2025, Lianlian DigiTech announced the establishment of its Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong, signaling the beginning of a new phase of deeper and more accelerated global growth. This is another major strategic initiative by Lianlian to build a new global digital payment ecosystem with Hong Kong as its hub, following its designation as a strategic enterprise partner by the Hong Kong SAR Government's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises in October this year.

A number of senior government and industry leaders attended the launch ceremony, highlighting the significance of this milestone. Key attendees included Michael Wong Wai-lun, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Alpha Lau, Director-General of Investment Promotion at Invest Hong Kong; Peter Yan King-shun, Director-General of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) of the Hong Kong SAR Government; Zhang Zhengyu, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Lianlian DigiTech; Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech; and Tim Shen, Co-President of Lianlian DigiTech.

The establishment of Lianlian's Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong is a major step toward its ambition of becoming a next-generation multinational company with enhanced global competitiveness. It is also a key move to reinforce the company's vision of connecting global commerce and serving customers worldwide.

Zhang Zhengyu noted, "Our decision to establish the Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong reflects not only the city's unique role as a natural bridge between Greater China and the world, but also the Hong Kong SAR Government's forward-looking vision in charting a digital future. Its ambition to position Hong Kong as a global innovation hub for digital assets aligns closely with Lianlian's long-term roadmap."

Mr. Zhang also pointed out that the Overseas Business Headquarters in Hong Kong will serve as Lianlian's global strategic hub and a cutting-edge innovation proving ground. Building this hub, the company will focus on three key areas. First, implementing a dual-engine approach powered by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence to redefine the future of cross-border payments. Second, further solidifying its position as a trusted leader in digital financial infrastructure by reinforcing the dual focus of technology and compliance. Third, enhancing its innovation ecosystem through global partnerships.

