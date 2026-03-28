Lianlian DigiTech Reports 2025 Results with 31.9% Revenue Growth and 105.9% Increase in Adjusted Operating Profit

HANGZHOU, China, March 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, 2026, Hong Kong-listed Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. ("Lianlian DigiTech" or the "Company"; stock code: 2598.HK) released its 2025 annual results. The Company reported revenue of RMB 1.734 billion, up 31.9% year-on-year, and adjusted operating profit of RMB 82.26 million, an increase of 105.9%. Growth was driven by continued strength in its global payments business and greater deployment of AI across core operations. Both annual revenue and profit rose significantly, exceeding market expectations. Its core global payments business continued to perform strongly, while ongoing investments in AI and compliance contributed to improved operating efficiency and scalability.

A Milestone Year: Operating Profit Doubles, Third Consecutive Year in the Black

According to the results report, as of December 31, 2025, Lianlian DigiTech's total revenue for the year reached RMB 1.734 billion, a year-on-year increase of 31.9%, reaching a new high. Gross profit grew 28% from the prior year to RMB 873 million, reflecting stable margins. After factoring in gains from equity disposals, the Company's net profit stood at RMB 1.662 billion. Adjusted operating profit (excluding all non-operating items, including the gain from the disposal of the joint venture Express (Hangzhou) Technology Service Co., Ltd.) reached RMB 82.26 million, up 105.9% year-on-year, reflecting improved operating leverage in the Company's core business. The customer base continued to expand. As of the end of 2025, the Company served a cumulative total of 10.4 million customers, with continued growth in both scale and customer engagement.

Zhang Zhengyu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lianlian DigiTech, said, "2025 was a year in which we solidified our foundation, accelerated across the board, and achieved a real breakthrough in profitability. Thanks to the dedication of our team, we exceeded our goals in customer acquisition, product system upgrades, and operational efficiency, delivering meaningful and high-caliber growth across all core metrics."

Wei Ping, Chief Financial Officer of Lianlian DigiTech, said, "2025 marks the second year since Lianlian DigiTech's listing, and we've delivered another impressive financial report. Revenue, gross profit, net profit, and operating profit all exceeded market expectations. The ratio of our three major expense categories to revenue improved significantly from last year, reflecting ongoing gains in operational efficiency, and we continue to hold a strong cash position with a solid financial structure. Looking ahead, the Company will increasingly focus on combining organic growth with disciplined merger and acquisitions (M&As) and strategic investments to expand our business footprint and drive sustained momentum, building out a broader Lianlian ecosystem. "

Core Business: Global Payments Revenue Outpaces Industry Growth, Value-Added Services Jump 81.2%

As one of China's leading digital payment solution providers, Lianlian DigiTech's core business consists of digital payment services—including global payments and domestic payments—alongside value-added services. Both segments continued to grow, with further improvement in the revenue mix.

The results show that in 2025, digital payment services remained the primary revenue contributor, generating RMB 1.45 billion, a year-on-year increase of 26%. Within that, global payments delivered strong growth, with total payment volume (TPV) hitting RMB 452.4 billion, up 60.7% from the previous year, and revenue reaching RMB 1.045 billion, a 29.3% jump, outpacing industry averages.

Lianlian DigiTech noted that in 2025, against a shifting global trade environment, its global payments business delivered strong growth, driven by continued investment in technology and international expansion. On the technology side, by upgrading its underlying architecture and deepening integration with key industry verticals, the Company rebuilt its payments infrastructure and expanded the deployment of privately hosted AI large language models. A range of AI-enabled tools were embedded across key functions—risk management, customer support, and exchange rate optimization—reducing costs, improving efficiency, and enhancing the customer experience.

In parallel, while strengthening its presence in Europe and the United States, the Company expanded into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, leveraging local payment licenses and in-market operations teams. By establishing regional operation centers, it further integrated its global and local payment capabilities with regional trade ecosystems.

In the domestic payments segment, Lianlian DigiTech continued to align with regulatory developments and reinforce its core payments capabilities. The Company reinforced the close coordination between its domestic payments capabilities and its global payments network. During the period, it allocated resources to support the cross-border needs of Chinese companies expanding internationally, reinforcing the foundation for its domestic payments business and improving overall growth quality. In 2025, the gross margin for domestic payments rose to 23%, up 3.3 percentage points from a year earlier.

On the value-added services front, driven by the strong performance of virtual card services built around high-frequency cross-border trade scenarios, customer engagement increased. In 2025, revenue from value-added services surged 81.2% year-on-year to RMB 265 million.

Technology Roadmap: R&D Spending Increases 13% YoY, Expanding AI Deployment

In 2025, Lianlian DigiTech continued to prioritize technology investment, with R&D spending rising. R&D expenses for the year reached RMB 361 million, up 13% year-on-year, or 17.6% when excluding share-based compensation expenses, reflecting the Company's ongoing investment in AI and related technologies, including blockchain and digital assets.

The Company broadened the application of AI across its operations. During the period, Lianlian DigiTech completed the private deployment of AI large language models, embedding AI-driven tools such as LoopAI and LoopChat across key areas including risk management, foreign exchange, and customer service. On the risk front, the AI-powered risk control system enabled automated document capture, intelligent compliance checks, and millisecond-level anomaly alerts, significantly improving both efficiency and accuracy while strengthening compliance capabilities.

In customer service, by integrating cloud-native technology, big data, and AI, the Company developed tools such as the Lianlian Cross-Border Merchant Confidence Index to provide actionable insights into merchant performance, helping customers navigate uncertainty and enhancing the overall user experience.

The Company continued to assess applications in digital assets and blockchain. Drawing on its Hong Kong VATP (virtual asset trading platform) license, it began early-stage work in digital assets, while evaluating how blockchain could improve cross-border payment efficiency and reduce costs, bridging traditional payment infrastructure and emerging digital technologies.

In 2026, Lianlian DigiTech plans to further scale its AI deployment, driving AI adoption across its payments and value-added services. Through targeted organizational changes and a focus on AI-native talent, the Company will continue to enhance operational efficiency and execution.

Global Footprint: Payment License Portfolio Expands to 66, Accelerating International Expansion

2025 marked a key year for Lianlian DigiTech as it grew its international operations. With the establishment of an overseas headquarters in Hong Kong, an larger portfolio of licenses, and a broader partnership ecosystem, the Company further strengthened its position as a global payments provider.

Lianlian DigiTech established its overseas headquarters in Hong Kong to support its international expansion. In October 2025, Lianlian DigiTech signed on as a strategic enterprise partner with the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government, and in November it set up its overseas headquarters in Hong Kong, establishing the city as the central hub for global operations and coordination, R&D, and international partnerships. The headquarters is focused on three main areas:

Building an "Intelligent Pay+" cross-border payments architecture powered by blockchain and AI;

Focusing on both technology and compliance, including turning its compliance capabilities in anti-money laundering and data privacy into scalable products, supporting Hong Kong's fintech ecosystem;

Forging partnerships with leading global technology firms, academic institutions, and investment partners to strengthen its technology stack through M&As and joint R&D.

The Company also continued to broaden its global licensing footprint. In August 2025, its wholly owned subsidiary Lianlian StarFX Company Limited obtained a Type 3 license from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, supporting the growth of its product offerings. As of December 31, 2025, Lianlian DigiTech held 66 global payment licenses and related credentials, enabling it to operate in more than 100 countries and regions and support transaction settlements in over 130 currencies. As the only Chinese digital payment solutions provider with money transmitter licenses across all U.S. states, the Company's global compliance advantage remains a key differentiator. Combined with its VATP license and its early work on blockchain applications in digital RMB and cross-border payments, this positions the Company well for continued international growth.

Lianlian DigiTech also strengthened its global payments ecosystem through collaborations. In 2025, the Company established partnerships with a range of global payment service providers, including UnionPay International (UPI), Visa, 12 Victory, Veem, PAYSO, and Waffo. By integrating complementary capabilities and increasing partner coverage, the Company continued to refine its global payments network and enhance service capabilities.

Looking ahead, Zhang Zhengyu said, "We will continue to expand the use of AI across our business and apply it to real-world payment scenarios. At the same time, we will continue to grow our international footprint and strengthen our capabilities in cross-border payments and compliant financial services. Our goal is to build secure, efficient, and accessible financial infrastructure to support global trade."

SOURCE Lianlian