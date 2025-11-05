LianLian Global and PAYS0 Sign Cooperation Agreement to Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittance Services for Overseas Filipino Workers

HONG KONG, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025, Asia's premier financial technology event, LianLian Global, the cross-border payment brand of Hong Kong-listed LianLian DigiTech, announced a strategic partnership with PAYS0, a licensed payment company in the Philippines. The two companies are collaborating to provide Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) with an innovative cross-border remittance experience.

The partnership was formalized with a signing ceremony attended by Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global; Michele Fung, Head of LianLian Global Hong Kong; and Timothy Francis Tangkusan Yee, Director of PAYS0. As a Gold Sponsor at this year's Hong Kong FinTech Week, LianLian Global showcased its cutting-edge global payment solutions, reinforcing its leadership role in the cross-border payment industry.

Under the agreement, LianLian Global and PAYS0 will leverage their respective strengths to address the long-standing challenges faced by OFWs when remitting funds to the Philippines. By combining LianLian's global payment network and PAYS0's domestic capabilities, the partnership aims to deliver seamless, secure, efficient, and low-cost international transfers.

Cross-border remittances are essential for OFWs, international students, and multinational businesses. For the Philippines, one of the world's largest labor-exporting nations, remittances are a key part of the economy. In 2024, remittances from OFWs hit a record high of USD 38.3 billion, according to the Philippine Central Bank. However, traditional remittance methods often suffer from high fees, slow processing times, and inefficiencies, creating significant pain points for overseas workers.

The collaboration between LianLian Global and PAYS0 seeks to directly address these issues by offering innovative, compliant, and cost-effective solutions that prioritize convenience, safety, and affordability for OFWs.

PAYS0 is a leading payment company in the Philippines, holding an EMI e-wallet license, and specializing in B2B payment solutions across various industries. The company's secure, compliant, and efficient payment processing services have accelerated the growth of sectors such as fintech, cross-border e-commerce, trade, government projects, and local services. PAYS0's solutions are designed to tackle challenges such as high costs, inefficiencies, and fraud risks, ensuring that remittances and other transactions are processed reliably and securely.

Penny Jing, Founder and CEO of PAYS0, stated:

"For the OFW industry solution, PAYS0—together with strategic partners like LianLian—offers mature, compliant, efficient, and standardized solutions. These effectively resolve issues such as high costs, low efficiency, and fraud risks in remittances sent back to the Philippines, ensuring every transaction reaches its destination safely and swiftly. This contributes significantly to the economic development and social stability of the Philippines."

As the cross-border payment brand of LianLian DigiTech, LianLian Global is committed to breaking down barriers by "connecting users, connecting trade, and connecting ecosystems." With a mission to deliver secure, compliant, efficient, and low-cost global fund flows, LianLian Global has become a trusted partner for approximately 7.9 million customers worldwide.

The company leverages LianLian DigiTech's full-stack cross-border payment capabilities, including licenses in China and overseas markets. These include 66 payment licenses and qualifications, such as an MSO license in Hong Kong, an EMI license in Luxembourg, and MTL licenses across the United States. LianLian Global has built a robust infrastructure that facilitates global payments, collections, and currency exchange with unparalleled efficiency.

Tim Shen, CEO of LianLian Global, commented:

"Cross-border remittances play a vital role in the global economic landscape. This partnership with PAYS0 is a key step in LianLian's strategic expansion for cross-border remittance services between Hong Kong and the Philippines. It also signifies a significant enhancement of our global service capabilities.

As a major player in the cross-border payment sector, we are committed to creating a new, user-friendly, secure, and low-cost remittance option for OFWs and other global users. Through this collaboration, we aim to expand the reach of our services, ensuring that cross-border payments are more accessible, compliant, and economical. Together with PAYS0, we look forward to redefining the remittance experience for millions of Filipino workers worldwide."

Against the backdrop of increasing global economic integration, this partnership underscores the importance of innovative, scalable, and customer-centric financial solutions. By combining PAYS0's expertise in the Philippine market with LianLian Global's international payment infrastructure, the collaboration aims to transform the cross-border remittance landscape, ensuring that OFWs and their families benefit from a faster, safer, and more affordable remittance experience.

LianLian Global and PAYS0 remain committed to exploring new solutions for international fund flows, driving financial inclusion, and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border payments in the Philippines and beyond.

