Lianlian DigiTech (02598.HK) Announces Executive Leadership Updates

Founder Zhang Zhengyu to Return as CEO in March 2026: Guiding the Company into a New Phase of Technology-Driven Growth

HONG KONG, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 02598.HK; "Lianlian DigiTech" or the "Company") today announced several executive leadership changes, marking a key milestone as the Company enters its next stage of technology-driven expansion. The appointments reinforce Lianlian DigiTech's focus on accelerating innovation across the global payments ecosystem through deeper integration of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and next-generation financial technologies.

Founder Returns — Zhang Zhengyu to Resume CEO Role in March 2026

According to the announcement, Lianlian DigiTech's current Chief Executive Officer, Xin Jie, will step down from his position in March 2026 for personal reasons. Following his resignation, Mr. Xin will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company, providing strategic guidance on ecosystem development and capital initiatives.

Zhang Zhengyu, Chairman, Executive Director, and Founder of Lianlian DigiTech, will officially reassume the role of Chief Executive Officer in March 2026. Mr. Zhang served as Chairman and CEO of the Company from its founding in 2009 until March 2023. His return marks a renewed leadership commitment to overseeing Lianlian DigiTech's strategic planning and execution, guiding the Company into a new era of global digital payments powered by advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain.

Mr. Zhang expressed his deep appreciation for Mr. Xin's contributions and full understanding of his decision to step down for personal reasons: "With exceptional expertise in capital markets and strategic management, Mr. Xin led Lianlian DigiTech's successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2024 and continued to strengthen our international payment infrastructure and licensing framework. His efforts laid a strong foundation—both financially and operationally—for the Company's ongoing technology transformation. Without his leadership and dedication, Lianlian DigiTech could not have evolved from a market follower into an industry leader in such a short time. I fully respect his personal decision, and his contributions will remain a lasting part of Lianlian's story."

Mr. Xin reaffirmed his strong confidence in Mr. Zhang's return, stating: "As the founder and technological visionary behind Lianlian, Mr. Zhang combines deep technical expertise in computer science from Zhejiang University with extensive experience in building and leading multiple technology enterprises. I am confident that under his leadership, Lianlian DigiTech will continue to deliver breakthrough innovation in areas such as AI and blockchain, opening a new chapter for the global digital payments industry. After stepping down, I look forward to continuing to support the Company's growth as an advisor, with a focus on investment, financing, and capital management."

Co-President Structure Established to Drive Global and Local Growth in Parallel

Effective November 11, 2025, Shen Enguang, Deputy General Manager of Lianlian DigiTech, and Sun Dali, the current President, have been appointed as Co-Presidents, forming the core of the Company's top executive team alongside the Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Shen will oversee global business expansion and lead the execution of the Company's international strategy;

Mr. Sun will continue to focus on the domestic market, further strengthening local operations and service capabilities.

The Co-President structure reflects Lianlian DigiTech's commitment to aligning international expansion with domestic market growth, ensuring strong operational alignment and execution capabilities to support the Company's 2026 strategic objectives and beyond.

About Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd.

Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. ("Lianlian DigiTech") is a leading China-based global payment solutions provider serving merchants and partners worldwide. Leveraging its extensive global payment network—built on a comprehensive licensing portfolio, proprietary technology platform, and trusted financial-institution partnerships—Lianlian DigiTech delivers a full suite of digital payment and value-added financial services to customers in China and across international markets. Among China-headquartered payment solution providers, Lianlian DigiTech maintains one of the broadest global footprints and licensing coverages and is the only provider holding all U.S. state-level money transmitter licenses. The Company's global licensing portfolio comprises 66 payment licenses and related qualifications, including a Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) license issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC). Lianlian DigiTech currently supports payments in over 130 currencies across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]

Website: https://www.lianlian.com

HKEX Announcement: https://www.hkexnews.hk

SOURCE Lianlian