Lianlian Global Showcases Latest Innovations at Money 20/20 Asia 2024

BANGKOK, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian Global, a subsidiary of Lianlian, attended Money20/20 Asia 2024, the leading fintech showcase, now taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from April 23rd to 25th. The company, alongside industry giants such as Google, Citi, and JP Morgan, exhibited their latest developments in cutting-edge technological applications at the event.

Marking its fifth appearance at Money20/20, Lianlian Global presented a comprehensive array of innovations in digital payments, including advancements in digital technology, integrated cross-border trade solutions, and a robust global licensing framework. The showcase demonstrated the firm's outstanding international service capabilities.

During the expo, Shen Enguang, Co-CEO of Lianlian Global, announced the launch of the "Go Global" initiative. Key regional executives from Lianlian Global's operations in Hong Kong China, Thailand, Singapore, and other parts of Asia also attended the event, highlighting Lianlian's latest developments.

Lianlian, a company committed to helping overseas businesses enter global markets, has long prioritized regulatory adherence. The company has pursued an aggressive global strategy by targeting established markets in Europe and the United States. In addition, Lianlian has capitalized on emerging opportunities presented by the Belt and Road initiative and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), focusing on burgeoning markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.

As of the end of September 2023, Lianlian had amassed an impressive portfolio of 64 payment licenses and related qualifications across its seven key markets: Mainland China, Hong Kong China, Singapore, the US, the UK, Thailand, and Indonesia. Furthermore, the company has established 16 overseas offices in nine countries and regions, forming localized teams with enhanced service capabilities.

During this year's conference, key executives from Lianlian Global's operations in Hong Kong China, Thailand, Singapore, and elsewhere were prominently featured at the exhibition booth. They detailed Lianlian's growth and market dynamics in Hong Kong China and Southeast Asia.

Looking ahead, Lianlian intends to amplify its investment and strengthen partnerships globally to enhance its international footprint and stimulate growth through its expansive global network. The company aims to facilitate digital transformation and streamline international operations for its clients, supporting China's leadership in a new phase of globalization.

SOURCE Lianlian