TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave hosted the SHARE THE LIGHT Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau Annual Recognition Conference on December 14 at the Taipei International Convention Center, bringing together nearly 2,000 Brand Partners and guests. The event marked a milestone, reflecting LifeWave's 17 years of growth and market development in Taiwan.

LifeWave Highlights Five Key Focus Areas at Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau Annual Conference, Featuring a Boundary-Breaking Indoor Drone Opening

The conference opened with an innovative drone light performance that brought large-scale drone formations—traditionally seen outdoors—onto an indoor stage. Through cross-venue technology integration, the performance demonstrated new possibilities for live events and reflected LifeWave's commitment to innovation and its "Unlimited" approach to technology application.

The event was attended by LifeWave's Asia-Pacific President and North America Vice President, underscoring the company's strong commitment to the Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau market and highlighting the region's strategic role in LifeWave's global expansion.

Five Key Highlights Define LifeWave's Annual Vision

Technology Vision

LifeWave outlined future application directions for its light-based wellness technology, including ongoing research and development progress, global expansion initiatives, and future product strategies. These efforts reinforce the company's long-term commitment to innovation in health technology.

System Enhancement

Following the global launch of Compensation Plan 2.0, the Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau market has emerged as one of the leading performers in the Asia-Pacific region for advancement activity. Since the new compensation was introduced on October 27, the number of partners receiving bonuses increased by approximately 40 percent within the first seven weeks, with more than 3,000 partners achieving rank advancements.

LifeWave noted that the latest system optimization focuses on transparency, competitiveness, and growth momentum, helping partners gain greater clarity in managing their business rhythm.

Market Insights

Leaders from multiple international markets shared frontline perspectives, offering diverse insights into global trends and enabling Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau partners to stay aligned with international market developments.

Sports Application

A former professional baseball player and Masters Games bronze medalist shared firsthand experiences from training preparation through post-competition recovery, illustrating how light-based technology is incorporated into real-world sports scenarios.

Cultural Highlight

Renowned entertainer Janice Wang, together with the iconic Third Prince (San Tai Zi) performance, brought vibrant cultural energy to the conference, creating a memorable moment that blended technology, systems, and entertainment.

Extending the "Share the Light" Initiative

As part of its ongoing "Share the Light" initiative, LifeWave partnered once again with long-term charity collaborator SimplyICR to launch a limited edition of 1,000 charity gift boxes, which received strong market support. Proceeds will be used to fund art education and creative resources for SimplyICR students, transforming goodwill into sustainable impact.

Looking Ahead with an Unlimited Vision

Scarlett Su, General Manager of LifeWave Taiwan–Hong Kong–Macau, said:

"'Share the Light' represents our willingness to bring light to others, while 'Unlimited' reflects our commitment to openness, forward-thinking, and courage as we look to the future. With a broader global perspective, we will continue expanding LifeWave's impact—illuminating markets, partners, communities, and every possibility worth being seen."

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in the United States, LifeWave established its Taiwan branch in 2008. The company is dedicated to advancing light-based wellness innovation through research and product development. Its patented light-based technology, including the flagship X39 product, represents a key milestone in LifeWave's global development. Today, LifeWave operates in more than 80 international markets, continuing its mission to enhance human well-being through science and innovation.

