LifeWave Taiwan and SimplyICR Launched Collaborative Art Project to Support Social Inclusion

TAIPEI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave, LLC Taiwan Branch, a technology company known for its patented patch products, led more than 30 brand representatives and employees on a journey from Taipei City to the SimplyICR Association in Changhua County a week before International Charity Day. Braving the blazing sun, LifeWave and SimplyICR teams used crayons and postcards to create spontaneous artworks, marking the final step in a collaborative art project.

LifeWave Taiwan's '2024 Share the Light' CSR project supported SimplyICR teams in expressing their talents and building their confidence.

LifeWave Taiwan initiated the 'LifeWave Share the Light' CSR project this June. Fifty blank postcards were exchanged between LifeWave representatives and SimplyICR participants, with each completing half of a drawing. All of the artworks were combined into a large collaborative piece, measuring 610 centimeters in width and 523 centimeters in height. On August 27th, LifeWave Taiwan and SimplyICR gathered with watercolors, crayons, and postcards, working together on this massive artwork, embodying the spirit of social inclusion.

Scarlett Su, General Manager of LifeWave Taiwan, stated that LifeWave Taiwan first collaborated with SimplyICR in 2023 for charity auctions of its artworks, encouraging SimplyICR members to express themselves through art. This year, LifeWave Taiwan took it further by engaging in two-way communication through collaborative art. It was a significant challenge for the SimplyICR members and for LifeWave employees who are not naturally inclined to art.

Xingyi Lai, President of SimplyICR, presented a certificate of appreciation to LifeWave Taiwan at the event. "LifeWave Taiwan has devoted significant time and effort, demonstrating corporate social responsibility through tangible actions and bringing fresh energy and perspectives to SimplyICR," Lai emphasized. She noted that this activity helped break down barriers between people with disabilities and society through artistic creation, promoting social inclusive.

Scarlett Su further affirmed the value of the SimplyICR teams' self-driven efforts. She said, "We recognize the talent and hard work of the SimplyICR members and hope more people will acknowledge their contributions. In addition to providing direct support, LifeWave Taiwan has transformed the collaborative artwork into notebooks, with the proceeds from sales being donated to SimplyICR. This creates a continuous cycle of giving, spreading love like light to every corner of society where it is needed."

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a technology company headquartered in the United States. The LifeWave Taiwan branch was established in 2008. LifeWave focuses on innovative development with patented products, aiming to enhance overall health and well-being through light technology.

