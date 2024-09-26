Light up the Road to Prosperity with "Potato".

KUITUN, China, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In golden September, the selenium - rich small - flavored sweet potatoes in Wulanwusu Town, Shawan City, Xinjiang, are once again in the harvest season. In the small - flavored sweet potato planting base of Zhang Hongbin, a grower in Wulanwusu Town, smooth small - flavored sweet potatoes are unearthed one by one along with the harvester. Villagers sort, pack and load them according to their sizes, presenting a scene of bumper harvest.

The selenium - rich small - flavored sweet potato is the leading industry in Wulanwusu Town. In recent years, with the continuous development of the small - flavored sweet potato industry, the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich have been broadened. In the past, the "earth eggs" used to relieve hunger are now the "golden eggs" for local farmers to get rich.

In order to support the small - flavored sweet potato planting and ensure the irrigation water and electricity for growers, State Grid Kuitun Power Supply Company makes plans and arrangements in advance. It organizes Party member service teams to go deep into the fields to fully guarantee the electricity demand for "agriculture, rural areas and farmers", regularly patrol and inspect power supply lines, pumping equipment and electric meter metering, timely grasp the electricity demand, and conduct "carpet - style" hidden danger inspections on electrical facilities to ensure that growers use electricity safely, regularly and reliably.

"This year, the small - flavored sweet potato here has another bumper harvest, and merchants from all over Xinjiang also come to purchase. They all say that our small - flavored sweet potatoes taste good, look good and are evenly sized. From flood irrigation to precision sprinkler irrigation, every link of small - flavored sweet potato seed potato cultivation is inseparable from electricity." Speaking of the harvest of small - flavored sweet potatoes, Zhang Hongbin, a villager, can't hide his smile on his face.

