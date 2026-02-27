LingoAce Earns Prestigious WASC Accreditation, Sets New Standards in Supplemental Education

Global Edtech company joins elite group of private schools, public schools, and institutions recognized by one of the most rigorous accrediting bodies

SINGAPORE and SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LingoAce, a leading global Edtech company, has earned full accreditation from WASC (Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges) as a Supplementary Education Program. This prestigious recognition places LingoAce among an elite group of institutions, including top-tier private and public schools recognized by one of the world's most rigorous accrediting bodies.

The accreditation covers LingoAce's comprehensive online programs and all of its in-person learning centers globally. This milestone follows the company's recent strategic expansion into ACE Academy, a multi-subject learning platform. It provides teacher-led, AI-enhanced instruction in K-12 Math and English Language Arts (ELA) classes alongside its established Chinese language programs. Since its soft launch in 2025, ACE Academy's Math program alone has seen a 190% increase in enrollment in the second half of the year, underscoring global demand for high-quality, rigorous supplemental learning.

A System Built for Consistency of Excellence

Over the past eight years, LingoAce has built a network of more than 7,000 professionally certified teachers, delivering over 22 million classes to 580,000+ students in over 180 countries. What began as a focused language program has evolved into a comprehensive supplemental learning ecosystem spanning Math, English, and Chinese, delivered through live online classes and immersive, in-person experiences at its learnings centers.

As the company expands, it made deliberate investments in building a solid academic backbone: standards-aligned curriculum, structured teacher selection and development system, and platform-level AI enhancements. Embedded in the entire learning experience, ACE Academy's AI personalizes learning pathways, offers real-time feedback, and equips teachers with actionable recommendations, ensuring academic rigor and measurable outcomes for each student.

WASC accreditation validates this system-level foundation. It recognizes not only the quality of individual courses but also the institutional maturity behind them, ensuring that students worldwide receive consistent, high-quality academic training and achieve measurable learning outcomes, regardless of the academic subjects or teaching formats.

"This accreditation reflects our commitment to educational excellence," said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. "We hold ourselves to the highest standards in education. WASC accreditation gives families great assurance that our programs meet the same institutional standards as top U.S. schools. This recognition independently and objectively validates our unwavering commitment to building rigorous, scalable education products and services."

Upholding the Highest Standards whilst Rapid Growth

The global K–12 supplemental education market has grown significantly, yet quality and rigor remain inconsistent. Families often struggle to distinguish high-quality programs from others. This gap makes independent, system-level evaluation critical.

LingoAce proactively pursued WASC accreditation to benchmark against the highest education standards. The evaluation process involved comprehensive, multi-dimensional reviews of the company's global operations, highlighting several core strengths:

A coherent, system-wide academic framework ensuring consistency across subjects, teaching formats, and regions

ensuring consistency across subjects, teaching formats, and regions High teaching quality , supported by more than 7,000 carefully selected and certified teachers

, supported by more than 7,000 carefully selected and certified teachers An integrated learning model , spanning live online instruction and in-person experiences

, spanning live online instruction and in-person experiences AI-enabled learning infrastructure, embedding data-driven personalization, real-time feedback, and progress tracking across learning lifecycle

"LingoAce has demonstrated a profound commitment to the WASC criteria for high-quality institutional learning," said Elizabeth Oberreiter, Senior Vice President, Education Growth and Partnerships of WASC. "Their dedication to self-reflection and systemic improvement ensures they are well-positioned to serve their global student body with distinction, maintaining a high standard of academic excellence."

As LingoAce expands its global footprint and subject offerings, WASC provides it with a framework for continuous improvements. "This accreditation reinforces our responsibility to every family that entrusts us with their child's education," Yao added. "It's not only about recognizing where we are today, but it also demonstrates our commitment to maintaining these standards as we continue to grow our business to foster the next generation of global citizens."

About WASC

The Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), a world-renowned accrediting association and one of the six regional accrediting agencies in the United States, works closely with the Office of Overseas Schools under the U.S. Department of State. WASC provides assistance to schools worldwide, especially in California, Hawaii, Guam, Asia, the Pacific Region, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. To learn more, please visit the WASC website at www.acswasc.org or contact the WASC office directly.

About LingoAce

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, LingoAce is a global education technology company dedicated to making learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for children through technology. The company operates across the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China. Backed by leading global investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has built a network of more than 7,000 professionally certified teachers and served over 580,000 PreK-12 students, delivering more than 22 million classes across 180+ countries. Its core business has achieved sustained profitability and positive operating cash flow since 2024. LingoAce has been recognized on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150, and received the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award in 2025. Learn more at https://www.lingoace.com/.

