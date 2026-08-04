LingoAce Launches Tutor Luna, an AI-Native English Learning Platform Designed to Personalize Every Child's Learning Journey

SINGAPORE and SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global EdTech company LingoAce today announced the launch of Tutor Luna, an AI-native English learning platform designed for children ages 4–12. Built around a proprietary AI-native learning engine, Tutor Luna continuously understands each learner's progress, adapts instruction in real time, and personalizes learning experiences to support long-term language development.

Tutor Luna by LingoAce

As generative AI rapidly reshapes education, LingoAce believes the next wave of innovation won't come from adding more AI features, but from rethinking how learning itself is delivered. Tutor Luna reflects that shift: rather than functioning as another AI tutor that answers questions or drills practice sets, it's designed to be an active participant in the learning process, one that understands each learner, adapts instruction, and supports meaningful skill development over time.

"Technology alone doesn't transform education — better learning experiences do," said Hugh Yao, Founder and CEO of LingoAce. "Over the past nine years, we've worked with more than 580,000 learners across 180 countries and regions, and one thing has become increasingly clear: every child learns differently. Tutor Luna reflects our vision for how AI should be used in education, not simply to automate learning, but to understand learners, adapt to their needs, and help them build confidence every step of the way."

At the core of Tutor Luna is an AI-native learning engine that supports the entire learning journey, from interpreting performance to generating personalized tasks, delivering real-time feedback, and adjusting instruction as a learner's needs evolve. Instead of scoring answers as simply right or wrong, the system looks at how a child learns, analyzing spoken responses, pauses, self-corrections, and interaction patterns to build a fuller picture of learning behavior. For example, if a learner repeatedly self-corrects on a specific sound or sentence pattern, the system can flag that as a signal to insert targeted practice, rather than treating it as an isolated mistake. These insights shape pacing, instructional strategy, and the design of future learning activities, creating an experience tailored to each child.

LingoAce sees Tutor Luna as a continuously evolving platform. Its long-term capability roadmap spans structured lesson delivery, adaptive lesson orchestration, personalized learning pathways, and eventually AI-powered mentorship that can support learners throughout their growth journey.

English was intentionally chosen as Tutor Luna's first learning domain. Language learning depends on continuous interaction, immediate feedback, and authentic communication, making it one of the strongest environments for AI-driven personalization. LingoAce believes the capabilities developed through English learning can serve as a foundation for broader applications across education in the future.

Tutor Luna combines years of educational expertise with an AI-native approach to product development. The platform builds upon LingoAce's academic foundation, including internationally recognized curricula, globally aligned teaching standards, certified teacher training programs, and its recent full accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

Tutor Luna was developed by a dedicated AI-native team established within LingoAce to rethink learning for the AI era. Bringing together experts in AI, product, engineering, and learning science, the team built Tutor Luna around a simple principle: AI shouldn't be an add-on; it should be foundational to how learning is designed, delivered, and continuously personalized.

The launch of Tutor Luna marks another milestone in LingoAce's broader commitment to advancing AI-powered education. As AI continues to reshape learning, the company will continue investing in technologies that make education more personalized, adaptive, and accessible for learners worldwide.

To learn more about Tutor Luna, please visit: https://tutorluna.com/.

About LingoAce

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Singapore, LingoAce is a global education technology company dedicated to making learning more engaging, effective, and accessible for children through technology. The company operates across the United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia, and China. Backed by leading global investors including Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia India & Southeast Asia), Owl Ventures, Tiger Global, and Shunwei Capital, LingoAce has built a network of more than 7,000 professionally certified teachers and served over 580,000 PreK-12 students, delivering more than 22 million classes across 180+ countries. Its core business has achieved sustained profitability and positive operating cash flow since 2024. LingoAce has been recognized on Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list and the GSV EdTech 150, received the EdTechX Asia Pacific Award in 2025, and earned full accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) in 2026. Learn more at https://www.lingoace.com/.

SOURCE LingoAce