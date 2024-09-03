City-wide Task-Solving Treasure Hunt with a Smart Electric Vehicle Grand Prize across 49 Link Malls

Link has partnered with renowned escape room creators, LOST, to introduce a unique shopping and entertainment experience across its 49 malls. This event combines the thrill of escape rooms with shopping rewards, offering an innovative experience to engage customers

The "The Lost Treasures" lucky draw features exciting rewards, including cash vouchers worth more than $400,000 and the grand prize—an eco-friendly smart #1 Pro+ electric vehicle, promoting low-carbon transportation

HONG KONG, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Escape room games have quickly become a global sensation, captivating audiences in Europe, America, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan in recent years. Link has teamed up with the renowned escape room creator LOST to launch a series of task-solving and shopping-based lucky draw activities. From now until 30 September, shoppers at 49 designated Link malls can earn e-badges with every purchase. Each badge automatically converts into an entry for a lucky draw, offering the chance to win a brand new smart #1 Pro+ electric vehicle, along with more than 200 other exciting prizes.

Link Introduces First Weather-Connected Escape Room-themed Shopping Entertainment Experience

During the promotional period, 10 selected malls will feature special missions. Completing these challenges earns participants additional e-badges and shopping vouchers. The more you shop and solve tasks, the greater your chances of winning a prize! Collecting 18 e-badges rewards you with an e-ticket to an escape room game. Participants can enjoy the "Undersea Mermaid Kingdom" and "Mysterious Castle" escape room games at Lok Fu Place and Kai Tin Shopping Centre respectively. The "Undersea Mermaid Kingdom" game is particularly unique, as it is connected to real-time weather, allowing players to embark on an adventure to find lost treasures and experience the thrill of being a pirate captain or archaeologist.

Collect e-badges when shopping and solve missions to redeem $20 shopping vouchers, escape room tickets, and enter the lucky draw!

From 27 August to 30 September, Link Up members who spend $150 or more in a single day using electronic payment* can redeem an e-badge by presenting a maximum of one original printed receipt from the merchant. These badges will automatically convert into entries for the "The Lost Treasures" lucky draw at the end of the event, offering a chance to win fantastic prizes.

During the event, 10 selected Link malls will host special task-solving missions. Shoppers who successfully solve the tasks will receive an additional e-badge and special clue. Crack the ultimate mission based on the weekly special clues to earn extra three e-badges. In addition to entering the lucky draw, collecting five e-badges allows shoppers to redeem an $20 voucher for designated merchants, which can be used at 70 retail stores and restaurants. Collecting 18 badges will earn an electronic ticket to the escape room game. The more shoppers spend, the more rewards they can earn!

Over 200 prizes in the lucky draw, including the popular Smart #1 Pro+ Electric Vehicle

The "The Lost Treasures" lucky draw will take place after the event concludes, offering more than 200 prizes. The top prize is the highly sought-after smart #1 Pro+ electric vehicle. The second prize is the latest model of the 128GB iPhone Pro, and the third prize is a luxurious banquet for 12 at the Victoria Harbour Restaurant. Other prizes include a MITSUBISHI 18L dehumidifier, a 64GB 10.9-inch Wi-Fi iPad, a Philips RO water purifier, and more.

Two malls feature special escape room adventures: Hong Kong's first weather-responsive escape room game

Lok Fu Place and Kai Tin Shopping Centre will host two exciting escape room games: "Undersea Mermaid Kingdom" at Lok Fu Place and "Mysterious Castle" at Kai Tin Shopping Centre. These games challenge participants to use various elements to find clues, trigger mechanisms, and race against time. The experience not only tests logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and imagination but also requires teamwork, with players combining their strengths to complete the challenges.

The "Undersea Mermaid Kingdom" escape room at Lok Fu Place offers a unique design where the underwater world changes based on real weather conditions. On sunny days, participants will see a bright and clear underwater scene, evoking the warmth of the sunlit ocean. On cloudy days, the environment shifts to a dimly lit setting, simulating a deep, mysterious sea. On rainy days, the atmosphere becomes even more enigmatic, creating a sense of being submerged in a secretive deep-sea world. Participants will take on the role of a pirate captain, solving tasks to uncover hidden treasures.

Meanwhile, at Kai Tin Shopping Centre, the "Mysterious Castle" escape room features a grand entrance with castle-style doors and vintage floor tiles. Inside, participants will find knight costumes and sculptures, creating a special experience as they explore the abandoned castle. Players can enjoy the thrill of becoming a pirate captain or archaeologist, navigating through the mist of time to unravel the mysteries of the castle.

Link x LOST "The Lost Treasures" event details:

Dates: From now until 30 September 2024

Locations: 49 designated Link malls

Escape room game period: Actual opening dates for the escape room will be announced later on the Link website.

Escape room locations: Zone A, Food Square, Lok Fu Place ("Undersea Mermaid Kingdom") and

3/F Kai Tin Shopping Centre ("Mysterious Castle")

49 participating malls:

Hong Kong Island: Oi Tung Shopping Centre, Siu Sai Wan Plaza, Stanley Plaza, Hing Wah Plaza

Kowloon: Lok Fu Place and Market, Temple Mall, Chuk Yuen Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Market, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Po Tat Shopping Centre, Tak Tin Plaza and Market, Nam Cheong Place and Market, Homantin Plaza and Market, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Choi Wan Commercial Complex and Phase 3 Market, Oi Man Plaza and Market, Fung Tak Shopping Centre and Market

New Territories: T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre and Market, Tin Shui Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza and Market, Leung King Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Fu Shin Shopping Centre and Market, Tai Yuen Commercial Centre and Market, Cheung Wah Shopping Centre, Fu Heng Shopping Centre, Kwong Fuk Commercial Centre and Market, Chung On Shopping Centre and Market, Wo Che Plaza and Market, Sha Kok Commercial Centre, Hin Keng Shopping Centre and Market, Lek Yuen Plaza and Market, Heng On Commercial Centre, Lung Hang Commercial Centre, Mei Lam Commercial Centre, Sun Chui Shopping Centre, Yiu On Shopping Centre, Yu Chui Shopping Centre and Market, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, TKO Gateway and TKO Market, TKO Spot and Spot Mart, Maritime Bay, Cheung Fat Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza and Market, Yat Tung Shopping Centre

Ultimate Task-solving missions challenge locations - 10 designated malls:

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, T Town, Leung King Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Wo Che Plaza, TKO Spot, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, Cheung Fat Plaza, and Choi Yuen Plaza

All the above activities are subject to terms and conditions. Please note that event details are subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit:https://www.linkhk.com/tc/promotion/693?ppt=1

