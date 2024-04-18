Links International Introduces Emerging Markets Payroll - 3 HR Providers Offering 100% In-Country Payroll and HR Support in 80+ Emerging Markets Across APAC, Africa and LATAM

News provided by

Links International

18 Apr, 2024, 15:00 CST

HONG KONG, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging Markets Payroll (EMP) is a payroll alliance of three specialist Regional Payroll Providers, Links International, Axiomatic and Payroll Worldwide who enable MNCs and Global Payroll and EOR providers to deliver their payroll & HR needs in 80+ Emerging Markets across APAC, Africa and LATAM.

Continue Reading

Scott Thomson, Managing Director of Links said the reason for forming Emerging Markets Payroll was "Axiomatic, Payroll Worldwide and Links were constantly hearing from MNC clients and Global Payroll and EOR providers that they had to use huge numbers of HR providers to support payroll needs in hard to reach Emerging Markets – sometimes as many as 50+ providers to cover 80 markets!  We thought there had to be a better way and so after an extensive due diligence process formed an alliance of 3 of the most reputable providers that could cover 80 emerging markets to drastically simplify MNC and Global Payroll providers supply chains."  

Who are the three specialist providers?

  • Links International – Links International was established in 1999, providing services across the Asia Pacific region in 20+ locations.
  • Axiomatic – Axiomatic was established in 2003, providing services around Africa in 44 locations.
  • Payroll Worldwide – Payroll Worldwide was established in 2007, providing services around Latin America in 14 locations.

What are the reasons to choose Emerging Markets Payroll?

  1. One Alliance for 80+ Emerging Markets: Enable MNCs and global payroll providers to go to one place to cover all their long tail populations across their emerging markets.
  2. Expanded Service Offering: Regional specialist providers can deliver a wider and deeper range of last miles services as a result of stronger in-country footprints and people on the ground.
  3. Data Security and Compliance: Enhance data security and compliance by significantly reducing the number of subcontractors processing sensitive data by leveraging regional providers.
  4. Simple Commercials and Accountability: Consolidated commercial contract and Services Level Agreement covering all emerging market locations.
  5. Delivering leading HR tech to all employees: Ability to integrate with leading HCMs including Workday, SuccessFactors and Oracle HCM.
  6. Reduce Time to Market: Efficient payroll setup leveraging 320+ local experts to effectively support your business in the world's hardest to reach markets.

Which locations are supported under EMP?

Asia Pacific:

  1. Hong Kong
  2. Macau
  3. Mainland China
  4. Singapore
  5. Taiwan
  6. Malaysia
  7. Thailand
  8. Vietnam
  9. Japan
  10. Indonesia
  11. Australia
  12. New Zealand
  13. South Korea
  14. Philippines
  15. India
  16. Bangladesh
  17. Cambodia
  18. Myanmar
  19. Turkey
  20. Pakistan
  21. Dubai
  22. Laos
  23. Nepal
  24. Zhuhai
  25. Sri Lanka

Africa:

  1. Angola
  2. Benin
  3. Botswana
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Burundi
  6. Cameroon
  7. Cape Verde
  8. Central African Republic
  9. Chad
  10. Democratic Republic of the Congo
  11. Equatorial Guinea
  12. Ethiopia
  13. Gabon
  14. Gambia
  15. Ghana
  16. Guinea Bissau
  17. Guinea Conakry
  18. Ivory Coast
  19. Kenya
  20. Lesotho
  21. Liberia
  22. Madagascar
  23. Malawi
  24. Mali
  25. Mauritius
  26. Mozambique
  27. Namibia
  28. Niger
  29. Nigeria
  30. Rwanda
  31. Senegal
  32. Sierra Leone
  33. South Africa
  34. South Sudan
  35. Sudan
  36. Swaziland
  37. Tanzania
  38. Togo
  39. Tunisia
  40. Uganda
  41. Yemen
  42. Zambia
  43. Zimbabwe

LATAM:

  1. Argentina
  2. Brazil
  3. Colombia
  4. Costa Rica
  5. Chile
  6. Ecuador
  7. Dominican Republic
  8. Guatemala
  9. Mexico
  10. Panama
  11. Peru
  12. Uruguay

Emerging Markets Payroll is committed to bringing unity to standardise businesses payroll processes, ensuring a seamless journey. Contact EMP today for a free consultation: https://linksinternational.com/hr-outsourcing/emerging-markets-payroll-emp/

About Links International

Links International is Asia's leading HR Outsourcing Technology Partner, providing 100% in-country service delivery, highly integrative solutions, and user-friendly Payroll tech. Voted Asia's Best Payroll Outsourcing Partner for consecutive years, their team of 200+ Asia HR Experts provide in-country support from 14 offices to 20+ locations across Asia, delivering local market expert HR advice including best industry practices and final mile services.

SOURCE Links International

Also from this source

Links International Releases The Ultimate 2024 Salary Guide - 4 Sources of Salary Data, 1 Salary Guide!

Links International Releases The Ultimate 2024 Salary Guide - 4 Sources of Salary Data, 1 Salary Guide!

Links International's 2024 Asia Salary Guide brings you detailed insights and trends covering the 2024 job market landscape across Hong Kong,...
Links International Unveils Links One: Workforce Asia - time tracking, overtime compliance and rapid roster building made easy!

Links International Unveils Links One: Workforce Asia - time tracking, overtime compliance and rapid roster building made easy!

Leading Asia in country Payroll provider Links International is thrilled to announce the launch of its modern and rapidly deployable time and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics