LISTEN HERE FOR CITY SOUNDS - NICCOLO CHANGSHA CELEBRATES ITS 7TH ANNIVERSARY

CHANGSHA, China, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This autumn, Niccolo Changsha proudly celebrates its 7th anniversary with a series of exclusive limited-time offerings and special privileges. In collaboration with renowned city sound curator Da Wu (大悟), the hotel successfully hosted an episode of 'Niccolo Lectures' event and a multimedia submission campaign, inviting the public to share cherished auditory memories of the city.

Continuing its artistic spirit as a cultural landmark within the city, Niccolo Changsha once again hosted its signature event­ — Niccolo Lectures — this time featuring Da Wu as guest speaker. Held on 19 October at The Conservatory on the hotel's 8th floor, the event brought together hotel guests, social media followers, and local influencers to explore the theme 'Changsha City Sound Walk'. Mr. Da Wu began by sharing a variety of sounds captured throughout Changsha: the resonant bells atop Yuelu Mountain (岳麓山), crashing waves at Orange Isle (橘子洲), the sizzle of stinky tofu being fried, hawkers' calls and murmured conversations in alleyways, catchy local dialect rhymes, and even the distinctive traffic signals at Jiefang West Road's (解放西路) bustling intersection. These familiar soundscapes, collected over more than a decade of Mr. Da Wu's fieldwork, stirred deep emotional responses among attendees. Guests then engaged in heartfelt discussions around topics such as 'What sounds define Changsha', 'The disappearing voices of the city', and 'The gap between evolving urban sounds and feelings'. These exchanges, along with Mr. Da Wu's insights, inspired thoughtful reflection and brought the event to a memorable close.

Building on this artistic dialogue from 'Niccolo Lecture', Niccolo Changsha has launched an online image submission contest themed 'Listen Here for City'. Participants are invited to share treasured moments captured in Changsha that reflect themes such as 'past and present', 'fast and slow', or 'city and nature'. The submission period is from now until 3 November 2025. Entries can be submitted via Niccolo Changsha's official WeChat account, RedNote or email. Prizes include Niccolo Changsha guest room complimentary experience and Niccolo Kitchen signature steak menu for two. Winning submissions will be creatively integrated into Mr. Da Wu's audio works to produce a series of immersive audiovisual features - capturing and preserving the soul and essence of life in Changsha.

Niccolo Lectures is an exclusive event series that embodies Niccolo's brand spirit of exploration and its motto of "New Encounters and Timeless Pleasures." Dedicated to creating compelling experiences, Niccolo Hotels presents these events as a platform for contemporary and future entrepreneurs, fashion leaders, and business innovators to share their insights and remarkable life stories.

For more information, please visit the hotel, follow the hotel WeChat Official "Niccolo Changsha" (长沙尼依格罗酒店 in Chinese) or call +86 731 8895 8888.

