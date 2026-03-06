Logitech Unveils Revitalized Hong Kong Office and Launches "Green Alliance" with ISVs

Smart Spaces and Green Commitment: Design-Driven Decarbonization

The newly inaugurated workspace deeply integrates AI video conferencing, personal workspace solutions, and intelligent space management. Aries Sze, Head of HKTW of Logitech, stated: "This is more than just an office renovation; it is a living blueprint for Logitech's vision of hybrid work. The goal of AI is to augment human productivity, not replace it. By embedding AI into our hardware, software, and cloud management platforms, Logitech solutions empower organizations to maximize operational efficiency and unlock their full potential."

Regarding the sustainability vision, Sze emphasized that innovation and sustainable design are central to the brand. By selecting low-impact materials, optimizing energy efficiency, and reducing waste, Logitech is committed to achieving measurable carbon footprint reductions. Currently, nearly 80% of Logitech's product portfolio incorporates Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic, enhancing user experience while focusing on reducing the absolute carbon impact of products to meet long-term sustainability goals.

Deepening Ecosystem Collaboration: Building a Green Network via Logitech Spot

Supported by Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the "Logitech Green Alliance" has officially launched. Centered on the Spot environmental sensor, the initiative empowers ISVs via the open Logitech Sync API to deliver diverse smart-office solutions. By leveraging ISV applications, Spot drives on-demand automation: when a space is detected as vacant, the system automatically adjusts HVAC settings and powers down non-essential devices, or references industry benchmarks to provide quantifiable ESG achievements, safeguarding employee well-being while optimizing performance and reducing operational costs.

Spot utilizes mmWave technology alongside integrated TVOC and particulate sensors to bridge the gap between environmental wellness and spatial efficiency. Spot enables the automated release of vacant rooms, effectively eliminating space wastage. This technology directly addresses key corporate pain points:

Energy Optimization: Research shows HVAC systems often account for over 40% of building energy use. Through the Logitech Sync management portal, Spot provides "Health and Energy Scores" to help companies optimize real estate footprints and HVAC efficiency, reaching carbon reduction goals through lowered power consumption.

Boosting Employee Performance: Poor air quality stifles productivity. When CO2 levels are too high, studies show employee concentration and performance can drop by 13% to 50%. Spot tracks environmental data in real-time to safeguard employee health.

Flexible Deployment & Compliance: Spot features a four-year battery life and supports Bluetooth and LoRaWAN dual-mode deployment. Utilizing Kerlink LoRaWAN gateways, enterprises can connect hundreds of sensors via a single node. Furthermore, it features dual-layer AES-128 end-to-end encryption, ensuring data remains private and tamper-proof from transmission to application, meeting the most stringent corporate security requirements.

Alliance partner Dickson Mak, Director of Strategic Building Innovation (SBI), noted that combining SBI's AI solutions with Logitech's ecosystem provides enterprises with actionable insights. Lester Chan, CEO of Aura Labs, emphasized that deeply integrating the Spot platform into their SeerOS drives measurable sustainability outcomes in the built environment. Logitech will continue to scale the alliance, providing end-to-end technical and commercial support to build a resilient green innovation ecosystem, positioning Hong Kong as an international green tech hub.

Logitech remains focused on AI and sustainable innovation. Whether through personal workspace solutions or enterprise video conferencing equipment, Logitech continues to be "human-centric and data-driven," helping businesses achieve a win-win for both environmental impact and commercial value in the hybrid era.

Experience the future of the workplace: Book your guided tour of Logitech for Business

Schedule a demo session by entering your contact details on the Logitech For Business official website. Our team will provide personalized consultation, professional support to help you unlock the potential of The New Logic of Work.

[Schedule a Logitech for Business Demo Session]

Open hours: Mondays to Fridays, 9 am - 6 pm (by appointment)

Locations:

Logitech Office - 10/F, Tower 1, Cheung Sha Wan Plaza, 833 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong

WeWork Hong Kong - 46/F, Lee Garden One, 33 Hysan Avenue, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

About Logitech for Business

Logitech for Business provides enterprises with comprehensive solutions spanning video conferencing and personal workspace solutions, dedicated to enhancing team collaboration and the high-efficiency work experience. Its extensive portfolio includes conference cameras, audio devices, mice and keyboards, webcams, and headsets. These solutions are fully integrated with the three major video platforms—Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. Combined with professional software support and robust warranty services, Logitech empowers teams to collaborate effectively and seamlessly establish new standards for the smart office.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com .

Media Contact

Logitech Asia Pacific Limited

Christine Tang

Tel: +852 2624-3648

Email address: [email protected]

Ricky Chow

Tel: +852 2624-3634

Email address: [email protected]

