Longbridge 2024 Recap: Empower Investment and Elevate User Experience with Technology

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2024, Longbridge Securities, a leading next-gen online brokerage, strengthened its "technology-driven innovation" strategy to build an efficient, accessible global trading ecosystem. With product upgrades and improved user experience, Longbridge saw its user base double and assets grow more than fourfold, expanding to 115 countries.

Reduce trading costs to enhance investment experience

Longbridge launched a pioneering lifetime $0 commission policy for Hong Kong and U.S. stocks, saving users over USD 20 million in trading fees and boosting their investment returns. With a focus on reducing trading costs, Longbridge consistently provides greater value and removes barriers by offering a variety of fee discounts.

Longbridge offered over 20,000 free "L1+ Advanced National BBO" subscriptions to U.S. equities investors, providing easy access to market insights. High-frequency traders benefited from the "Tiered Platform Fee" plan, with lower entry thresholds, competitive fees, and up to 20% rebates. Options traders enjoyed the "Team Up" mechanism, enabling strategy-sharing and earning a total of USD 1 million in rebates. These initiatives helped reduce costs and provided accessible, efficient investment opportunities.

Drive innovation to elevate trading experience

Focusing on user needs, Longbridge introduced over 120 new features and 40 enhancements in 2024, enhancing both product functionality and the overall trading experience. From optimizing idle funds with Cash Plus to expanding U.S. market depth and offering overnight trading, users were empowered with richer data and more opportunities to trade.

Enhancements like stop-loss/take-profit functionality and grid trading strategies helped users better manage market volatility and mitigate risk. The updated desktop platform also improved intraday trading efficiency and accuracy. These practical, innovative improvements catered to the diverse needs of global investors, providing professional, efficient, and user-friendly support.

Empower users and create interactive investment ecosystem

To help users stay informed and make better investment decisions, Longbridge introduced smart innovations that enhance the user experience. The upgraded stock detail page now brings together industry analysis, financial data, and valuation comparisons, providing a streamlined tool for evaluating stocks.

Dolphin Research articles drew over 1 million readers, reflecting users' trust in expert content. Meanwhile, PortAI, the AI-powered analyst, handled over 200,000 interactions, providing data-driven insights and clear, logical analysis to answer key investment questions.

The "Shareholders Community" launched by Longbridge led to a 475% increase in app active users and a 1,076% rise in community engagement. These efforts fostered a dynamic, interactive investment ecosystem focused on delivering greater value to users.

Looking ahead: commitment to innovation

At the close of the year, Longbridge introduced Hong Kong's first innovative brokerage lifestyle space—Longbridge Space. Serving as a hub for investing, learning, socializing, and relaxation, Longbridge Space offers a fresh take on the investment experience while highlighting the brand's distinctive positioning.

Looking ahead, Longbridge will remain committed to user-centric innovation, focusing on delivering safer, more efficient, and accessible investment solutions. By empowering users to navigate dynamic financial markets with confidence, Longbridge aims to drive sustainable growth and success for investors worldwide.

About Longbridge Securities

Longbridge Securities is a next-generation internet brokerage serving global investors. Established in March 2019, the company holds over 22 financial regulatory licenses and qualifications across key regions, including Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, the United States, and New Zealand. By integrating the "Discover - Learn - Trade" journey of assets, Longbridge leverages cutting-edge financial technology to create a user-friendly platform for investing in Hong Kong and U.S. stocks. Its mission is to make global investing more accessible and affordable, offering investors a seamless and enriching experience with lower barriers and fees. Longbridge Securities (Hong Kong) Limited (Central No.: BPX066) is a licensed entity under the Hong Kong SFC with Type 1, 2, 4, and 9 licenses.

SOURCE Longbridge