Longbridge Group Opens New Singapore Headquarters at Asia Square, Marina Bay

SINGAPORE, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Group today officially opened its new Singapore office at Asia Square Tower 2, in the heart of the Marina Bay financial district. This is the first of 2 offices that Longbridge Group will be opening in Singapore, with the second one opening Q4 2026.

This will be a first among online brokerages in Singapore. The move marks a significant milestone for the group, solidifying its presence in Singapore as the company's headquarters, in one of the city-state's most prominent business addresses and signalling a deepened long-term commitment to the region.

Longbridge Group is a leading fintech company operating across three core business segments: Securities, Technology, and AI. Through its retail brokerage platform Longbridge, its institutional trading solutions arm LONGPORT Whale, and its AI-native financial infrastructure platform LongbridgeAI, the group serves a global base of retail investors, institutional clients, quantitative researchers, and developers. With offices across Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, the United States, and New Zealand, Longbridge Group combines deep financial market expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver next-generation investment experiences.

"Singapore is not a new market for us, we have been here for our users have been here since the beginning," said Nowa Zhu, Group CEO and co-founder. "What's new is that we can finally say: come find us. Longbridge is now a more prominent presence in your city, and we're here to stay."

Singapore's position as Asia's premier financial centre makes it the natural home for Longbridge Group's office. As a global hub for capital markets, regulatory innovation, and technology talent, Singapore provides the ideal platform from which Longbridge can deliver world-class fintech services to investors across Asia and beyond. The city-state's open economy, robust regulatory framework, and connectivity to global markets align directly with Longbridge Group's ambition to build trusted, technology-driven financial infrastructure for a global audience.

The new office is located at Asia Square, one of Marina Bay's most recognisable business addresses, placing Longbridge Group at the centre of Singapore's financial district. To mark the occasion, the team welcomed the new space with a lion dance and a pineapple rolling ceremony, a beloved Singaporean tradition rooted in the Hokkien phrase ong lai, meaning "fortune arrives." The office opening is the first of two milestones for Longbridge in Singapore this year. The upcoming Longbridge Cafe, the brand's first in Southeast Asia, will open at a separate Singapore location later in 2026, further cementing the group's presence in the city.

Across its three business segments, Longbridge Group continues to achieve strong momentum. On the Securities side, Longbridge has expanded its trading infrastructure to support multi-market access for retail investors across Asia, growing its user base and deepening product offerings in equities, options, and fixed income. In Technology, LONGPORT Whale has broadened its suite of multi-asset, multi-market solutions for institutional clients including brokers, banks, and family offices, with an increasing number of partnerships across the region. On the AI front, LongbridgeAI has accelerated development of its agent-native financial data and trading infrastructure platform, positioning Longbridge Group at the forefront of the industry's shift toward AI-driven investing.

About Longbridge Group:

Longbridge Group is a leading fintech company with three main business segments: Securities, Technology, and AI.

Longbridge is an AI-powered online brokerage that serves global investors with optimal trading experience through building worldwide trading infrastructure and networks.

Website: https://longbridge.com

Website: https://longbridge.com LONGPORT Whale provides multi-market, multi-asset trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services. Website: https://longportwhale.com

LongbridgeAI is a next-generation AI-native financial data and trading infrastructure platform built for global investors, quantitative researchers, AI agents, and developers.

Website: https://open.longbridge.com

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Natalie Lau / Kang Jia Rui

Email：[email protected]

Tel： +65 9451 4873

SOURCE Longbridge Group