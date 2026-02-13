Longbridge Securities Tops Singapore App Store Finance Downloads, "Longbridge Angbao" CNY Campaign Offers Up to SGD 888*

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Sensor Tower's tracking of the Singapore App Store's Top Free Finance Apps ranking, Longbridge Securities Singapore was ranked No. 1 as of February 10, 2026. As user growth and word-of-mouth continue to accelerate, Longbridge Securities has also launched a Singapore Chinese New Year limited-time campaign, "Longbridge Angbao" (Your Longbridge Angbao Awaits*!). This invites both new and existing users to "open an angbao and receive good fortune" during the festive season, with trading and cash rewards of up to SGD 888*.

No. 1 in App Store downloads: Growth driven by an outstanding product experience

Topping the Singapore App Store Finance downloads ranking reflects continued recognition from local investors for Longbridge Securities' product experience and service excellence. Longbridge Securities Singapore has consistently focused on enhancing the investment journey through technology. The company delivers a seamless account opening process, efficient trading execution, and intuitive investment tools to support Singapore investors in building and managing global portfolios with confidence.

Today, the Top 10 finance apps in Singapore's App Store are largely dominated by banking/wealth management, mobile payments, and insurance platforms. As a securities trading platform focused on U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, Singapore stocks, and IPOs, Longbridge Securities has achieved the No. 1 position on this list for the first time. According to Apple's official information, the App Store has more than 500 dedicated experts and related administrators worldwide who review over 100,000 apps each week to ensure app quality and data privacy protection, and also review App Store charts daily to ensure the quality and accuracy of user ratings.

Longbridge Securities Singapore's rise in download ranking is the result of real user choice and long-term word-of-mouth momentum. Looking ahead, the company will continue to iterate product capabilities and service quality around Singapore users' needs, delivering a more competitive and innovative technology experience — and providing investors with higher-quality, best-in-class investing services.

Shengyu Xu, CEO of Longbridge Securities Singapore, said: "We're delighted to see more and more users in Singapore choosing Longbridge. We will continue to put product experience first — making investing smarter, more convenient, and higher quality — so more investors can capture opportunities in global markets."

Singapore limited-time campaign: Open a Longbridge Angbao and unlock your CNY luck

To celebrate the festive season and give back to Singapore users, Longbridge Securities Singapore is rolling out its Chinese New Year limited-time campaign — "Your Longbridge Angbao Awaits*!" During the campaign period, both new and existing users can participate via the Longbridge App to "open an angbao" and win multiple rewards, including trading-related benefits and cash rewards, with a maximum of SGD 888*.

Campaign highlights include:

Festive interactive experience: Users can "open an angbao" via the campaign entry point and enjoy the Chinese New Year atmosphere.

Users can "open an angbao" via the campaign entry point and enjoy the Chinese New Year atmosphere. Designed for both new and existing users: Supporting onboarding for new users while offering rewards for loyal users.

Supporting onboarding for new users while offering rewards for loyal users. Multiple reward types: A mix of trading-related and cash rewards to enhance the investing experience.

Singapore's first brokerage offering lifetime commission-free^ trading for U.S./HK/SG stocks: Driving industry innovation through technology

As a key participant in Singapore's investing and trading market, Longbridge Securities Singapore is committed to breaking traditional trading barriers through technological innovation and upgrading trading experience and investment efficiency. As the first brokerage in Singapore to offer lifetime commission-free^ trading for U.S. stocks, Hong Kong stocks, and Singapore stocks, Longbridge Securities Singapore aims to continuously lower barriers to investing, improve trading efficiency, and help more investors in Singapore seize opportunities across global capital markets.

In a fast-changing global market environment, Longbridge Securities Singapore will continue to focus on "more user-friendly investment tools, a more transparent service experience, and a more efficient trading journey," providing investors with multi-market, multi-asset investing services. Through sustained investment in product and technology, the company will help push the industry toward a more accessible and efficient future.

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Longbridge Securities is an AI-driven online brokerage. By building global trading infrastructure and a trading network, it delivers best-in-class trading experiences to investors worldwide. Founded in March 2019, Longbridge holds 22 financial regulatory licenses or qualifications across the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and other markets, and has secured more than US$150 million in strategic investment from leading financial institutions and investment firms. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Capital Markets Services Licence No.: CMS101211), holding a Capital Markets Services Licence and operating under an exempt financial adviser status.

Disclaimer

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) provides an execution-only service. All investments carry risk. Please refer to the Risk Disclosure Statement on our website for details. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

*Terms and conditions apply

^Other fees apply

SOURCE Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd.