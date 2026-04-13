Longbridge Securities Wins at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2026

Longbridge Wins "AI-Brokerage" at the 2026 SBR Technology Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Securities Singapore announced that it has won the "AI-Brokerage" award at the 2026 SBR Technology Excellence Awards. This award underscores Longbridge Securities' strategic direction of reshaping investment services with AI at its core: building an investment platform powered by AI to deliver the best discovery and cognition experience, helping investors enjoy a better experience across investment research, decision-making, and trading, while forming a complete ecosystem with multi-market access, low-cost trading, and strong trading infrastructure. Recently, Longbridge Securities has fully upgraded and rebranded its AI investment assistant PortAI as LongbridgeAI, gradually building an integrated product ecosystem spanning an AI investment assistant, natural language interaction, OpenAPI capabilities, and global trading services.

"We are honored to receive this award as we usher in the era of AI investing," said Luo Chao, Head of Wealth Management at Longbridge Securities. "The transition from PortAI to LongbridgeAI marks a new chapter where AI is no longer just a supporting tool, but an active partner that helps investors navigate the complexities of global markets. This recognition from SBR further inspires us to keep pushing the boundaries of fintech."

Hosted by Singapore Business Review, the SBR Technology Excellence Awards is a highly regarded technology innovation awards program that recognizes outstanding companies in Singapore leading technological innovation and digital transformation in their respective industries. Longbridge Securities' recognition in the "AI-Brokerage" category highlights the company's successful application of AI in investment services and further reinforces its market position as a leading AI brokerage.

AI Brokerage: LongbridgeAI evolves from "understanding the market" to "think and act"

As AI technology evolves from large language model (LLM) development to agent applications, Longbridge Securities is also enhancing its capabilities in delivering the best AI-driven investment experience and is committed to redefining investment services. Unlike the previous chatbox-style service of PortAI, the fully upgraded LongbridgeAI improves investors' journey across discovery, cognition, and trading by increasing the efficiency of identifying opportunities, deepening market understanding, and improving the efficiency of taking action. LongbridgeAI is no longer just an AI assistant, but an AI Agent that helps investors think, capture opportunities, and operate efficiently.

Through LongbridgeAI, investors can also build their own dedicated "investment agent", helping them capture market movements, integrate insights from the Longbridge community, uncover hidden opportunities, understand the underlying logic behind volatility, and connect the three dimensions of price, events, and sentiment to comprehensively analyze cause and effect in market moves. It takes investors from "feeling there may be an opportunity" to working with AI to explore "how exactly to invest," and ultimately helps them continuously review their trades so that trading memories can be transformed into investment experience.

In 2025, LongbridgeAI generated more than 57.3 million daily account and portfolio reports for investors, answered around 560,000 investment-related questions, and analyzed more than 28,000 earnings reports during listed companies' reporting seasons, providing investors with more timely and structured decision support.

Longbridge Securities' AI-driven strategy is turning AI into the workflow entry point for real investment scenarios, rather than leaving it as a single-function tool used merely to answer questions. This means a further lowering of investment barriers, enabling more people to start their investment journey more easily with AI support.

Technology Leadership: Turning underlying technical strengths into a tangible trading experience

As a new-generation brokerage with rapidly growing market share, Longbridge Securities has consistently been committed to breaking traditional trading barriers through technological innovation, improving the global investment experience, enhancing trading efficiency, and continuously lowering barriers to global investing.

To better meet the needs of Asian investors, Longbridge Securities has successively launched U.S. overnight trading and pre-market U.S. options trading. U.S. overnight trading gives investors a new trading session, allowing them to continue trading after the U.S. stock market's regular trading day ends, in response to changes in international markets and the needs of investors across time zones. Building on this, in January 2026, Longbridge Securities further launched pre-market U.S. options trading, enabling investors to trade options on major U.S. stocks and ETFs before the U.S. market opens. This move significantly extends U.S. options trading hours, allowing global investors to position earlier and prepare trading strategies ahead of key market events.

Longbridge Securities' strength lies in its leading fintech innovation capabilities and its ability to translate underlying technological advantages into a new trading experience that investors can truly feel through its products. In 2025, Longbridge Securities completed 16 version iterations across its desktop and mobile apps, adding and optimizing more than 110 features covering various trading scenarios such as multi-leg options strategies, U.S. fractional shares, and U.S. stock monthly investment plans. Through user benefits such as lifetime commission-free trading, market data redemption, options team trading, and tiered fee rates, the company continues to lower investors' trading costs.

About Longbridge Securities Singapore

Longbridge Securities is an AI-Powered online brokerage. By building global trading infrastructure and a trading network, it delivers best-in-class trading experiences to investors worldwide. Founded in March 2019, Longbridge holds 22 financial regulatory licenses or qualifications across the U.S., Hong Kong, Singapore, and other markets, and has secured more than US$150 million in strategic investment from leading financial institutions and investment firms. Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. is a licensed entity regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) (Capital Markets Services Licence No.: CMS101211), holding a Capital Markets Services Licence and operating under an exempt financial adviser status.

Disclaimer

Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd. (Co. Reg. No. 202111825D) provides an execution-only service. All investments carry risk. Please refer to the Risk Disclosure Statement on our website for details. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

SOURCE Long Bridge Securities Pte. Ltd.