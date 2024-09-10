Longbridge Whale certified as Portfolio Management System (PMS) provider with Julius Baer FIX Connectivity

SINGAPORE, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longbridge Whale ("Long Bridge Technology") is thrilled to announce that it has been certified as a Portfolio Management System (PMS) provider with Julius Baer FIX Connectivity. This new certification marks a significant milestone for Longbridge Whale, as it empowers the company to provide a more comprehensive and specialized digital platform for wealth managers, financial intermediaries such as External Asset Managers (EAMs) and Single Family Offices (SFOs), via FIX Connectivity.

Seamless Integration for Efficient Trade Execution

The FIX Connectivity gateway enables Longbridge Whale's platform to directly route its clients' securities orders, both single and block, to Julius Baer's trading systems under the global standard for electronic trading communication. By leveraging the seamless integration, clients of Longbridge Whale can quickly access global markets, achieving efficient straight-through processing for trade execution.

Julius Baer's Expertise in Wealth Management

Julius Baer is a leading Swiss wealth management group founded in the 1890s. The Bank focuses on providing personal advice to private clients around the world, powered by high-end services and expertise, helping clients achieve their financial aspirations through holistic solutions. For over 35 years, Julius Baer has been a reliable and competent partner for Financial Intermediaries, both External Asset Managers and External Financial Advisors. As a trusted global partner, Julius Baer offers comprehensive packages of services and solutions to enable Intermediaries to deliver the best possible experience to their clients, and work with greater flexibility and efficiency.

Longbridge Whale's Digital-led Solution for EAMs and SFOs

To meet the evolving needs of wealth management firms, especially EAMs and SFOs looking for a cost-effective way to manage their wealth and expand their businesses, Longbridge Whale launched its One-Stop Wealth Management Platform.

The platform integrates front-office and back-office processes, offering client relationship management (CRM), asset aggregation, product and advisory, order management, derivative pricing and execution, risk management, and client reporting. Its mobile app empowers HNWIs access to real-time portfolio monitoring and high-quality investment insights to enhance their engagement in wealth management.

By becoming a certified PMS provider with Julius Baer FIX Connectivity, Longbridge Whale can help its clients access a broader investment portfolio and realize automated operations to improve the efficiency of handling high volumes of transactions.

Elevating Wealth Management with the Partnership

"The Intermediaries South East Asia team continuously strives to match the technical capabilities of our partners, and with this collaboration via Julius Baer FIX Connectivity, we aim to achieve scalable and win-win trading efficiencies for both parties," said Noah Kan, Head of Intermediaries South East Asia at Julius Baer.

Zhong Hua, Head of Wealth Management Solutions at Longbridge Whale, added, "Since our inception, Longbridge Whale has been dedicated to empowering financial institutions with innovative technology. Wealth management is one of our key focus areas. The FIX Connectivity interface with Julius Baer affirms our commitment to elevating our wealth management services with innovative FinTech solutions for global UHNWIs, external asset managers, family offices and wealth managers. We believe that Longbridge Whale's technology-driven solutions will bring new possibilities to the digital future of the wealth management industry."

About Longbridge Whale

Longbridge Whale ("Long Bridge Technology" or "Whale") is a leading FinTech company that delivers cutting-edge digital solutions to a wide range of financial institutions, including brokerage firms, external asset managers (EAMs), single family offices (SFOs), private banks, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs). Leveraging its pioneering and proprietary technology, Whale is at the forefront of driving the digital transformation of online securities trading and wealth management. Long Bridge Technology HK Limited is a recognized BSS vendor on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, serving over 100 clients across Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Thailand, and other regions.

Website: https://longbridgewhale.com

About Julius Baer

Julius Baer is the leading Swiss wealth management group and a premium brand in this global sector, with a focus on servicing and advising sophisticated private clients. In all we do, we are inspired by our purpose: creating value beyond wealth. At the end of June 2024, assets under management amounted to CHF 474 billion. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd., the renowned Swiss private bank with origins dating back to 1890, is the principal operating company of Julius Baer Group Ltd., whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: BAER) and are included in the Swiss Leader Index (SLI), comprising the 30 largest and most liquid Swiss stocks.

Julius Baer is present in around 25 countries and 60 locations. Headquartered in Zurich, we have offices in key locations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hong Kong, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Mexico City, Milan, Monaco, Mumbai, Santiago de Chile, São Paulo, Shanghai, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Tokyo. Our client-centric approach, our objective advice based on the Julius Baer open product platform, our solid financial base, and our entrepreneurial management culture make us the international reference in wealth management.

Website: www.juliusbaer.com

