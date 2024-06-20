Longhui International (01007) has in-depth cooperation on AI technology to demonstrate the company's strategic vision of reducing costs

HONG KONG, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Longhui International is a listed company focusing on catering services and has a huge store network in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company mainly engages in the hot pot restaurant business in China through its two major brands: "Hui Ge" and "Xiao Hui Ge Hot Pot". Among them, the "Hui Ge" brand targets high-income groups, while the "Xiao Hui Ge Hotpot" brand targets middle-income consumers. The Group was rated as one of the top ten hot pot brands in China by the China Hotel Association in 2016, and "Xiao Hui Ge Hot Pot" was rated as one of the "Top 100 Hot Pot Companies in China in 2017" by the China Cuisine Association. The market enjoys a good reputation.

Recently, Longhui International announced the signing of strategic cooperation memoranda (MOU) with a number of AI technology companies, focusing on the application of artificial intelligence technology in the field of catering services. It reflects the company's strategic vision of actively seeking to reduce operating costs while consolidating its main business.

First of all, Longhui International's cooperation with AI companies is expected to significantly improve the automation level and operational efficiency of its catering services. From back-end supply chain management to front-end ordering services, the application of AI technology can significantly reduce labor costs and optimize business processes. This not only helps control costs, but also improves service quality and enhances customer experience.

Secondly, the introduction of AI systems can also help Longhui International grasp customer needs more accurately and optimize product and service portfolios. Through big data analysis, companies can gain insights into consumer preferences, adjust business strategies in a timely manner, and reduce resource waste. This initiative aimed at improving operational efficiency shows the forward-looking vision of the company's management.

In addition, with the help of AI empowerment, Longhui International can also strengthen its internal management and risk control capabilities. Intelligent credit assessment, employee performance management, etc. will greatly improve the company's decision-making efficiency and operational quality. This will undoubtedly help further reduce various management costs and enhance the company's profitability.

In general, Longhui International focuses on using AI technology to optimize business operations, showing its strategic vision of actively seeking to reduce costs and improve profitability in the current fiercely competitive environment.

With the gradual implementation of the AI strategy, the company's profitability and risk resistance will be greatly improved. Driven by the AI craze, Longhui International's core competitiveness will continue to strengthen.

SOURCE Longhui International