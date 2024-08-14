LONGi and SEV Illuminate United Nations International School in Hanoi with Solar Power

HANOI, Vietnam, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi, a leading global solar technology company, has partnered with Solar Electric Vietnam (SEV) to provide a 9.52kWp solar system to the United Nations International School of Hanoi (UNIS Hanoi) in Vietnam. This phase-two donation highlights the crucial impact solar power can have on educational institutions.

UNIS Hanoi is a non-profit international school with a diverse representation of over 60 nationalities and 35 home languages among its students. The school, recognized as a leader in international education for over three decades in Vietnam, is steadfastly committed to integrating Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into its daily academic life. UNIS Hanoi's dedication to raising awareness about solar power has led to a dedicated solar project, solidifying the school's devotion to clean energy.

The installed solar system will not only power the school's daily operations but also serve as an educational tool, encouraging dialog and activities centered around clean energy and climate education. The system will be professionally incorporated into curricula at all levels, furthering understanding and interest in sustainable energy among students and staff alike.

As the world grapples with climate change, renewable and sustainable solar energy is vital. LONGi and SEV are proud to be part of this educational journey, fostering awareness of clean energy use.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

