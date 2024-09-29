LONGi Panels Withstand Super Typhoon Yagi in Hai Phong: A Testament to Durability and Quality

LONGi

29 Sep, 2024, 20:05 CST

HAI PHONG, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2024, a solar PV system using LONGi solar panels installed four years ago at the Aeon Mall in Hai Phong province remained intact and fully operational in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yagi, which devastated the city and flattened many factories and warehouses. This highlights the exceptional durability and premium quality of LONGi solar panels under extreme weather conditions.

With crack-free smart welding technology, LONGi solar panels have seen enhancements in power output, efficiency, and load resistance. While the performance and quality of these panels are vital to their durability, the role of the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor is also indispensable to a robust installation. As one of Vietnam's leading EPC contractors, SEV's expertise in designing and installing solar PV systems significantly enhanced its resilience against such a powerful natural disaster.

This case underscores the importance of pairing high-quality products like LONGi panels with top-tier EPC contractors to ensure the long-term stability and efficiency of solar PV systems. For businesses striving to achieve net-zero carbon targets and contribute to the energy transition, a premium product combined with expert installation is essential for guaranteeing the longevity and performance of solar projects, even under the harshest conditions.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modulescommercial & industrial distributed solar solutionsgreen energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com

