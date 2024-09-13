LONGi's Full-Black Solar Panels Bring New Living Experience to Residents in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI, Japan, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the coastal area of Nagasaki, LONGi's 5.22kW Hi-MO X6 Full-Black solar modules have been installed, seamlessly integrating with the building's design while providing reliable power.

Chopro, a leading energy company specializing in liquefied petroleum gas and solar power, has launched the "Calm Toishi" project. This initiative is dedicated to constructing aesthetically pleasing and comfortable homes in an environmentally friendly manner. The "Calm Toishi" project aims to build 69 individual houses in East Nagasaki, each equipped with a solar power system.

For the urban development of Nagasaki, efficient energy generation and architectural aesthetics are of equal importance. Considering the project's proximity to "Tachibanawan", selecting modules with corrosion-resistant elements and high energy efficiency is significant. Based on the recommendation of EPC, Chopro has chosen LONGi's Full-Black modules for their superior performance and durability.

The Hi-MO X6 Full-Black solar panels, featuring HPBC cell technology, not only enhance light absorption but also improve energy conversion efficiency. Their sleek, black design integrates with architectural rooftops, achieving a harmonious blend of advanced technology and aesthetic appeal.

Based on data simulation, a household with a 5.22 kW solar panel system can save up to 5,500 CNY (approximately 110,000 JPY) in annual electricity costs and reduce CO 2 emissions by about 2.6 tons.

Through the cooperation between LONGi and Chopro, families will benefit from reduced electricity bills and enhanced living convenience, while also contributing to a lower carbon footprint. The interactive interface within the houses allows residents to monitor real-time power generation and consumption, raising awareness of environmental conservation and energy efficiency.

LONGi is always committed to providing innovative solutions that ensure high efficiency of solar modules while integrating seamlessly modern architectural aesthetics, bringing solar power to every household.

