LONGPORT Whale Showcased Multi-Market Multi-Asset Trading Solutions at the 19th Asia Financial Forum

HONG KONG, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech leader LONGPORT Whale (formerly Longbridge Whale, "Whale") joined the 19th Asia Financial Forum (AFF 2026) as an exhibitor, presenting its refreshed brand and showcasing its multi-market, multi-asset trading solutions to over 3,600 participants from more than 60 countries and regions.

Organized by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, AFF 2026 brought together more than 150 speakers from around the world to explore emerging trends in green finance, global wealth management, FinTech, and more, under the theme "Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape" with the tagline "Finance Empowering Business."

As an integrated trading platform for global markets, Whale offers comprehensive multi-market, multi-asset trading solutions for brokerages, banks, family offices, and other financial institutions. Powered by its proprietary cloud-native microservices architecture, it has successfully processed tens of millions of real transactions and currently supports more than 100 institutions worldwide.

At the FutureGreen Showcase of AFF 2026, Whale highlighted its integrated trading solutions, designed to connect major global markets and support a wide range of asset classes. Its client base has expanded beyond securities firms to include banks, family offices, and other financial institutions with trading services. In addition to Hong Kong and U.S. equities, Whale's solutions cover U.S. stock options, wealth management, virtual assets and more, enabling institutional clients to seize opportunities across global markets.

Zhong Hua, CEO of Whale, said,"We are thrilled to participate in the Asia Financial Forum. Hong Kong is a key market for us, where we continue to deepen our presence. Technology drives everything we do. We are committed to delivering innovative, scalable, and forward-looking trading solutions that help financial institutions grow and stay ahead in dynamic markets."

About LONGPORT Whale

LONGPORT Whale provides institutional-grade trading solutions for brokers, banks, family offices, and other institutions with trading services. The platform delivers comprehensive access to multi-market, multi-asset trading through a single integrated system. Built on a proprietary cloud-native microservices architecture and validated by tens of millions of live transactions, LONGPORT Whale delivers millisecond-level execution with exceptional stability and reliability.

Its modular, flexible deployment model allows each institution to tailor the system to its business scale and regulatory environment, enabling partners to rapidly build efficient, compliant, and globally scalable trading services. Today, the platform serves as the core trading system for more than 100 institutions worldwide.

The founding team of LONGPORT Whale brings together experienced financial professionals from Singapore and Hong Kong, alongside senior technology leaders from top global technology companies. With operations across Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, and Thailand, the company has built a strong, globally distributed team with a significant focus on FinTech innovation.

Driven by deep industry expertise and continuous technological innovation, LONGPORT Whale has established itself as a trusted industry leader and has been recognized with multiple prestigious FinTech awards from internationally respected institutions.

Website: https://longportwhale.com

SOURCE LONGPORT Whale