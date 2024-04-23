L'ORÉAL HONG KONG CONCLUDES INAUGURAL COMMUNITY FAIR WITH SUCCESS, FOSTERING COMMITMENT TO DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION

Under the theme "Making Wellbeing Accessible for Everyone," the event featured a wide variety of activities, including the "Get Your Secret Garden" workshop by Kiehl's, the "Save Your Skin" booth activity by La Roche-Posay, the BRAVE TOGETHER sharing session by Maybelline, the home safety knowledge tips sharing and gaming booth powered by L'Oréal Hong Kong's Environment, Health and Safety team, as well as stage performances by elderly group and the youth etc. All these activities aimed to spread love and care, celebrate social inclusion and promote the importance of wellbeing across the community. In particular, L'Oréal Hong Kong colleagues played an integral role in the event through active participation. Since 2010, they have dedicated over 6,000 volunteering hours to supporting various social projects and activities through the Citizen Day initiative.

"We are thrilled about the success of our first Community Fair in Hong Kong. At L'Oréal, our sense of purpose is deeply rooted in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within our organization and beyond. This event not only allowed us to raise public awareness about the importance of wellbeing, but also showcased the power of beauty and our unwavering commitment to creating an inclusive environment for all." said Eva Yu, President and Managing Director of L'Oréal Hong Kong. "Driving social inclusion is all about collective actions. We thank all our colleagues and partners in the ecosystem for coming together and making this meaningful initiative a resounding success as we continue to break barriers and drive inclusion progress for the greater good."

L'Oréal's mission is to be the most inclusive beauty leader and contribute to society through various means. In April, as part of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) series, L'Oréal Hong Kong hosted the third edition of the DE&I Learning Week, an annual learning initiative aimed at empowering all colleagues with a deeper understanding of inclusivity. Since its launch in 2022, the DE&I Learning Week has become a cornerstone event, providing valuable opportunities for growth and fostering a culture of inclusivity within the organization.

Through an array of immersive activities, such as best practice sharing from other L'Oréal North Asia markets, "meet the guide dog" engagement program, social inclusion and art workshops, seminars on neurodiversity understanding, disability inclusion sessions, and Hong Kong ethnic minority youth sharing, the company provided colleagues with valuable opportunities to broaden their perspectives and enhance their awareness of diversity and inclusion. These activities fostered a sense of belonging and acceptance and highlighted the company's dedication to creating an inclusive workplace where everyone's unique talents and contributions are celebrated.

For Community Fair photos, please see it here.

About L'Oréal

For 115 years, L'Oréal, the world's leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as essential, inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L'Oréal for the Future programme, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With more than 90,000 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, perfumeries, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2023 the Group generated sales amounting to 41.18 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4,000 scientists and 6,400 Digital talents, L'Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

L'Oréal Hong Kong was established in 1983 as a subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, and it offers over 15 brands to local customers. L'Oréal Hong Kong has been active in giving back to the local community and recognized as a "Caring Company" since 2003.

More information: https://www.loreal.com/en/hong-kong-sar/

SOURCE L'Oréal Hong Kong