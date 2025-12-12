LOTTE Chemical Indonesia, Milliken, and Tederic host joint seminar showcasing advanced polypropylene solutions

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE Chemical Indonesia, a major petrochemical company and one of the leading resin producers, joined forces with global additives manufacturer Milliken & Company and machinery partner Tederic to host a joint seminar on November 21, 2025, highlighting the latest innovations in polypropylene production and processing.

This collaborative event underscored the commitment of all three companies to driving innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in plastics manufacturing. Seminar highlights include:

Group photos of Joint Seminar

LOTTE Chemical Indonesia introduced various polypropylene grades, including J-560S. Enhanced with a Milliken clarifier additive, J-560S delivers exceptional clarity, nucleation capability, and energy savings for high-performance packaging and consumer goods.

Milliken shared insights on 2026 market trends and demonstrated how Millad® NX® 8000 additive technology enables faster cycle times, improved moldability, and superior results in polypropylene manufacturing.

Tederic showcased its electric Neo series injection molding machines, designed for high productivity and energy efficiency, ensuring reliable performance and quality output when processing advanced polypropylene grades.

"This seminar marks a pivotal moment for LOTTE Chemical Indonesia and our partners," said Park Woo Jin, Marketing General Manager at LOTTE Chemical Indonesia. "By collaborating with Milliken and Tederic, we are driving innovation and sustainability in the region's plastics industry."

The seminar also featured a special UL ceremony recognized downstream customers who have adopted Millad NX 8000, enabling significant energy savings in injection molding production. It follows a recent celebration of LOTTE Chemical Indonesia's newly established facility, which boasts an annual production capacity of 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 350,000 tons of polypropylene, 140,000 tons of butadiene, and 400,000 tons of BTX (benzene, toluene, and xylene).

"Innovation thrives through collaboration," said Daniel Tanzil, country manager for Milliken's plastic additives business. "Working together with LOTTE Chemical Indonesia and Tederic demonstrates how shared expertise can accelerate progress toward more energy-efficient, high-performing materials."

To learn more about LOTTE Chemical Indonesia's portfolio of high-quality resins, visit www.lottechem.id. To learn more about Milliken plastic additives, visit www.milliken.com.

To learn more about Tederic's injection molding machinery solutions, visit www.tedericglobal.com.

About Milliken

Milliken & Company is a global manufacturing leader whose focus on materials science delivers tomorrow's breakthroughs today. From industry-leading molecules to sustainable innovations, Milliken creates products that enhance people's lives and deliver solutions for its customers and communities. Drawing on thousands of patents and a portfolio with applications across the textile, flooring, chemical and healthcare businesses, the company harnesses a shared sense of integrity and excellence to positively impact the world for generations. Discover more about Milliken's curious minds and inspired solutions at milliken.com and on Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn.

About Lotte Chemical Indonesia

PT LOTTE Chemical Indonesia (LCI) is a petrochemical company committed to supporting the growth of Indonesia's chemical and manufacturing industries as well as global markets. As part of LOTTE Chemical Corporation, LCI established the first naphtha cracker complex in Indonesia in the past three decades. The facility produces ethylene, propylene, mixed-C4, and pyrolysis gasoline using advanced technology. With an annual production capacity of 1 million tons of ethylene, 520,000 tons of propylene, 350,000 tons of polypropylene, and several other chemical products, LCI plays a vital role in strengthening Indonesia's petrochemical self-sufficiency and meeting global market demand. For more information, please visit www.lottechem.id.

About Tederic

Tederic is a global injection molding machine manufacturer. As the first injection molding machine company listed on the main board of China, Tederic has the core technology and manufacturing capabilities to provide customers with comprehensive plastic injection molding solutions with technical support in all aspects of your production. Tederic has 6 overseas subsidiaries and 8 service networks in the world. Find more about Tederic and its latest technology at www.tedericglobal.com.

SOURCE Milliken