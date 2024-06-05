LPS Completes Strategic Acquisitions to Bolster Data Practice and Marketing Cloud Technology

Strengthening data foundation to empower Lenovo's AI Center of Excellence, advancing its "AI for All" vision

HONG KONG, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS), a technology service arm of Lenovo, today announced the completion of strategic acquisitions of Explora and Eleven Digital, amplifying its data practice and marketing cloud competencies. This move fortifies the data foundation essential for technology innovations as well as Lenovo's AI Center of Excellence (CoE), empowering businesses to fast-track their AI journey.

LPS Completes Strategic Acquisitions of Explora and Eleven Digital to Bolster Data Practice and Marketing Cloud Technology

Explora is a multi-cloud data and AI solutions specialist, providing a modern tech stack for data transformation, business intelligence, data analytics, workflow automation, data management and quality assurance services. Eleven Digital's expertise in marketing cloud technology and customer relationship management (CRM) helps advance business objectives through deploying data intelligence.

The integration of Explora and Eleven Digital strengthens LPS's assembly of over 4,000 distinguished technology experts. "LPS is excited about the new synergies from these acquisitions, which will significantly enhance our AI and data-driven capabilities," said Dr. Ted Suen, Deputy CEO of LPS. "The infusion of new expertise will accelerate our advancements in predictive analytics, natural language processing, marketing intelligence, CRM and other leading-edge domains, elevating data-driven insights and AI-powered solutions to drive business transformation."

This strategic initiative serves as a cornerstone for LPS's ongoing growth, welcoming esteemed clients from financial, retail, hospitality, logistics and manufacturing sectors into the portfolio. By expanding its innovative technology spectrum offerings, LPS solidifies its position as the trusted digital advisor to businesses across Asia Pacific.

According to Lenovo's Global CIO Report 2024[1], 'poor data quality' ranks among the top five formidable barriers to AI adoption. Linda Yao, COO & Head of Strategy of Lenovo's Solutions & Services Group, emphasized the critical role of data integrity in successful AI deployment. "High-caliber AI models require a foundation of trusted data. With these strategic acquisitions, Lenovo's AI CoE is equipped to provide the data reliability crucial for potent AI outcomes," Yao said.

The report further reveals that 81% of CIOs say they are leveraging third-party AI enablers. "Moreover, Lenovo's AI CoE is positioned to address the growing demand for security and time to scale with AI. These are the top two barriers of AI adoption according to the CIOs interviewed. Our data scientists, AI architects and engineers are accelerating the journey to implementing powerful, responsible, and sustainable AI," Yao added.

As the No.1 IT Services Provider in Hong Kong[2], LPS commits itself to accelerate digital transformation for businesses across Asia Pacific via this acquisition. With Lenovo's global reach, service array, and delivery capabilities, LPS continues to drive business growth for clients across multiple sectors.

About Lenovo PCCW Solutions (LPS)

LPS is a leading IT and technology solutions provider in the Asia Pacific region. We partner with governments and enterprises to achieve digital transformation excellence, driving business growth through our market-leading solutions and industry best practices. As a proud member of Lenovo Group, we have unlocked new synergies with Lenovo's global reach and technological capabilities, focusing on AI, data practice and cloud. With our 4,000+ team of domain experts and a strong network of ecosystem partners, LPS is committed to providing cutting-edge AI-powered solutions and data practice to enable organizations excel in their digital journey.

To find out more about LPS, please visit www.lpstech.com.

[1] Lenovo Global CIO Study 2024 was conducted via a quantitative survey from February 12 to 21, 2024, among a total of 750 CIOs globally. The survey covers 10 key markets: Brazil, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. [2] Ranking based on vendor revenue. Source: IDC Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker (2023H2 release).

